Jump to content

US EditionChange

UK Edition
Asia Edition
Edición en Español
Sign up to our newsletters
More
Best
Climate
TV

Single UK ticket-holder claims £171m jackpot in EuroMillions draw

The UK’s biggest lottery win in July 202 saw the anonymous ticket-holder pocket £195,707,000

Emily Atkinson
Sunday 25 September 2022 12:22
Comments
(BELGA MAG/AFP via Getty Images)

A single UK ticket-holder has come foward to claim the £171m EuroMillions jackpot, according to lottery operator Camelot.

Friday’s winner will pocket a total of £171,815,297.80, marking the country’s third biggest National Lottery win.

The ticket holder had the numbers 14, 15, 22, 35, 48, and the lucky stars were 03, 08.

The unnamed ticket holder has instantly been made richer than Harry Styles, who, according to the Sunday Times Rich List, is worth £100m.

It falls just £9,000 short of the wealth of Sir Tom Jones, who is worth £180m.

Recommended

Camelot’s Andy Carter, senior winners’ adviser at the National Lottery, said: “What an amazing year for UK EuroMillions players. We are delighted to have received a claim for the third biggest ever win and look forward to supporting the ticket-holder and helping them to start to enjoy their truly life-changing win.”

It will be up to the winner if they go public with their identity once the ticket has been validated and paid out.

So far this year, there have been six EuroMillions jackpots won in the UK. The biggest win was £195m on 19 July by an anonymous ticket holder, who claimed the money the following day.

A month earlier, Joe and Jess Thwaite, from Gloucestershire, chose to go public with their £184m jackpot.

The remaining wins included a £110m jacket on 2 September, as well as a £109m jackpot win from the draw on 4 February and a £54m win in the draw on 10 June. All three recipients chose to protect their anonymity.

EuroMillions draws are held twice a week, on Tuesdays and Fridays. It is is played in nine European countries.

Register for free to continue reading

Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism

By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists

Please enter a valid email
Please enter a valid email
Must be at least 6 characters, include an upper and lower case character and a number
Must be at least 6 characters, include an upper and lower case character and a number
Must be at least 6 characters, include an upper and lower case character and a number
Please enter your first name
Special characters aren’t allowed
Please enter a name between 1 and 40 characters
Please enter your last name
Special characters aren’t allowed
Please enter a name between 1 and 40 characters
You must be over 18 years old to register
You must be over 18 years old to register
Opt-out-policy
You can opt-out at any time by signing in to your account to manage your preferences. Each email has a link to unsubscribe.

By clicking ‘Create my account’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.

Already have an account? sign in

By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.

Register for free to continue reading

Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism

By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists

Already have an account? sign in

By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.

Join our new commenting forum

Join thought-provoking conversations, follow other Independent readers and see their replies

Comments

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in