Full list of all UK schools closed today due to snow and ice

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Hundreds of schools will remain closed for a second day as snow and ice continue to cause disruption across the country amid multiple weather warnings.

Temperatures will struggle to get above freezing as many people are due to return to school or work after the festive period, with the Met Office warning that cold conditions will bring a range of hazards over the next few days.

Two amber snow warnings and five yellow snow and ice warnings remain in place across Scotland, the North West, east and south west of England, Northern Ireland, and Wales.

Much of Scotland has faced the worst of the weather, with hundreds of schools in the north of the country remaining closed on Tuesday. Schools in Shetland, Orkney and Aberdeenshire will remain shut on Tuesday after pupils enjoyed an extra day of holiday on Monday following the festive break due to the weather.

You can check the status of your child’s school here:

A number of flights have been cancelled, while some train lines are also affected.

The amber snow warnings are in place from 11am to 7pm on Tuesday for the Highlands and Central Scotland as a spell of heavy snow is expected to move east across central and north of the country, clearing to wintry showers during Tuesday night. A further 5 to 10cm is expected widely with 15cm in places, particularly above 200m.

The alerts warn of an increased likelihood of impacts from severe weather, including the possibility of travel delays, road and rail closures, power cuts and the potential risk to life and property.

open image in gallery The UK faces more snow and ice ( Met Office )

Separate yellow warnings for snow and ice cover much of the UK, including Northern Ireland, Wales, much of Scotland north of Glasgow, south-west England, north-west England, the Midlands, east England and the northeast of England, stretching up to the Scottish Borders.

The Met Office said yellow alerts mean that it is likely the weather will cause at least low-level impacts, including some disruption to travel.

The UK Health Security Agency (UKHSA) has also issued an amber cold health alert, as an early warning that adverse temperatures are likely to affect health and wellbeing, which is in place in England until Friday.

open image in gallery The UK Health Security Agency (UKHSA) has also issued an amber cold health alert ( UKHSA )

Dr Agostinho Sousa, head of extreme events and health protection at UKHSA, urged people to check in on vulnerable friends, family and neighbours. He warned: “The forecast temperatures can have a serious impact on the health of some people, leading to increased risk of heart attacks, strokes and chest infections, particularly for individuals over the age of 65 and those with pre-existing health conditions.”

Police travel advice was issued after the additional amber weather warning for snow across north and north-east Scotland.

Assistant chief constable Alan Waddell said: “The forecasted heavy snow showers and ice means driving conditions are likely to be hazardous in some areas. Our advice is to plan ahead and consider if your journey is really necessary during the weather warnings. If you need to travel, please drive to the conditions, be prepared for delays and allow extra time for your journey.”

open image in gallery Snow has been causing disruption across the UK this week ( PA Wire )

Scotland’s first minister John Swinney said snow across northern Scotland has had a “significant” impact, and that a “huge effort” was going into keeping transport moving and public services open.

“At present, there is still some travel disruption but trunk roads are open and rail, ferry and air services are working to get back to normal as quickly as possible,” he said.

“Likewise, many schools are closed today but remote learning is in place for young people while contingency plans are in place for affected health and social care services.

“There will be further snow and ice, with yellow warnings in large parts of Scotland and temperatures set to remain cold, so impacts will continue to be felt in the coming days which could include transport problems and I would encourage everyone to plan ahead, look out for each other and pay close attention to the range of weather and travel advice available.”