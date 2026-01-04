Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Amber weather warnings have been issued as wintry conditions are anticipated to worsen across the UK.

On Sunday morning, a new amber weather warning was issued for snow in parts of Scotland – covering Aberdeen, Aviemore in the Cairngorms, and Ullapool, Ross-shire.

It begins at 6pm on Sunday and expires at 10am on Monday, and forecasts “heavy snow” and travel disruption.

Separate yellow warnings for snow and ice are in place for Wales, Greater Manchester and south-west England – while much of the east coast of England is covered by a yellow warning for ice.

A yellow warning for snow and ice covers much of Scotland north of Glasgow, and expires at midnight on Monday.

open image in gallery A farmer feeding his sheep near Handale in North Yorkshire in wintry conditions (Danny Lawson/PA)

The warnings cover much of the Highlands and Abereenshire areas, Orkney, Shetland, and Outer Hebridean Islands, from Sunday evening until 10am on Monday – with the potential for another 5-10cm of snow accumulating at low levels, with the potential for 20-30cm on high ground.

The Met Office warned that people living in the regions covered by the amber weather warning could expect travel disruption, and that rural communities could become cut off.

It also warned of flights potentially being cancelled, and that mobile phone coverage could be impacted.

A Met Office spokesperson said: “Heavy snow showers will become more frequent and may merge to give longer spells of snow at times.

“The areas and period covered by this warning are when the heaviest and most disruptive snow is thought most likely during the current cold spell, with existing yellow warnings covering a wider area and a longer period.”

open image in gallery Golfers on Lee Park course, Liverpool (Peter Byrne/PA)

Scottish Cabinet secretary for transport, Fiona Hyslop, said: “We’ve already seen challenging conditions and freezing temperatures, with more snow and ice on the way for the same areas.

“Of course for many Monday marks a return to work from the festive break. If you have to travel then please ensure your vehicle is winter ready and have a winter kit in your car.

“Follow Police Scotland travel advice. If you can delay your journey until the amber warning has expired, please do so.

“I’d also like to thank all the frontline staff such as gritter drivers, chainsaw gangs, police officers and many others who have been out working in dreadful conditions these past few days and over the next 48 hours.”