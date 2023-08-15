Biggest rise in wages since records began

Get the free Morning Headlines email for news from our reporters across the world Sign up to our free Morning Headlines email Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Morning Headlines email {{ #verifyErrors }} {{ message }} {{ /verifyErrors }} {{ ^verifyErrors }} Something went wrong. Please try again later {{ /verifyErrors }}

Wages grew at a record annual pace in the past three months as unemployment rose slightly, official figures show.

The Office for National Statistics said regular pay rose by 7.8 per cent between April and June.

Unemployment, meanwhile, rose to 4.2 per cent in the three months to June, up from 3.9 per cent in the previous three-month period.

The unemployment rate is the highest since the three months to October 2021, the ONS said, and brings the measure above pre-pandemic levels.

In real terms, regular pay rose 0.1 per cent for the year when adjusting for Consumer Prices Index including owner occupiers’ housing costs (CPIH) inflation.

It is the first time since October 2021 that real wages have increased, the ONS added.

Growth in wages comes against a backdrop of high inflation, or rising prices, which have begun to ease but remain at 7.9 per cent - well above the Bank of England’s 2 per cent target.

The inflation figures for July are published later this week and analysts expect the rate to fall by as much as a full percentage point.

More to follow on this breaking news story…