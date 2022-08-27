Get the free Morning Headlines email for news from our reporters across the world Sign up to our free Morning Headlines email Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Drowning deaths have increased this year as more people have been drawn to the water during sizzling heatwaves.

Data from the Royal Life Saving Society (RLSS) and the Royal Society for the Prevention of Accidents (RoSPA) reveal that at least 50 people drowned between June and 16 August this year.

Last month, Britain recorded its hottest day on record as temperatures reached 40.3C in east England, prompting wildfires across the country and warnings about cooling off in reservoirs and open water.

Kacper Biela was one of the youngest drowning victims this year (Hereford Pegasus FC)

The extreme weather has led to drought in parts of the country after five consecutive months of below-average rainfall and above-average temperatures.

River flows, groundwater levels and reservoir stocks all decreased during July, while thirteen Environment Agency-monitored rivers are at the lowest levels ever recorded and soil moisture deficit is comparable to that seen at the end of the 1976 drought.

According to the figures, 13 people drowned in June, 27 in July and 10 so far in August.

13-year-old Kacper Biela was one of the youngest drowning victims this summer. Emergency services arrived after reports that a teenager was in the sea and had not resurfaced on a Saturday evening.

Following an extensive search from the police, coastguard and lifeboat crews, the boy's body was recovered at around 11.30pm on 13 August.

In a tribute on Facebook, Kevin Bishop, from Kacper’s football club said: “He was an exceptional player for the team and had recently been selected for the Hereford Football Academy.

“Kacper was a lovely boy on and off the pitch, and a credit to his family and club.

“All at the club are devastated by the news and ask that the family, management and his team mates are given the time and space at this most difficult time.”

Sean Norbert Anyanwu, 16, drowned in Bray Lake, near Maidenhead in Berkshire on one of the hottest days of the year. Emergency services were called to the lake just before midday on 18 July following reports he had gotten into difficulty.

The teenager was described as “the light” of his family said in a brief statement.

They added: “We are devastated by his loss and we would ask for our privacy to be respected while we grieve.”

Robert Hattersley died after getting into difficulty in the water on of the hottest days of the year (Northumbria Police)

13-year-old Robert Hattersley died after getting into difficulty in the River Tyne near Ovingham, Northumberland, on Sunday.

The Year 9 pupil was described by his school as a “well-loved member of the academy family, who immersed himself in all aspects of school life”.

A tribute from his family said the “kind and caring young man” brought a smile to so many people’s faces and he “will be missed by absolutely everyone who knew and loved him”.

Members of public and friends have given nearly £3,800 to a crowdfunding page set up following his death.

Pensioners have also been victim to drownings during the heatwave. A woman in her 80s also died after getting into difficulty on Walton-on-the-Naze beach on 10 August.

The woman, aged in her 80s, was pulled from the water and was pronounced dead despite efforts of the public and paramedics.

There have been several tragedies in waterways and reservoirs this summer (Oast House Archive)

Lee Heard, director of the RLSS, said there was a “direct correlation” between warm weather and an increase in the number of drownings.

“I think unfortunately this year has been really tragic, as was last year,” Mr Heard told The Independent.

“There’s an inevitability around the warm weather and the number of people that drown. We don’t want people to not go into water to enjoy and learn to swim, but the reason why so many people are drowning is there seems to be a lack of understanding of their ability to swim in open water.”

The temperature of open water is significantly cooler than indoor pools, which can lead to cold water shock and less confident swimmers to panic and drown quickly, Mr Heard said.

“In cold open water you normally can’t see the bottom, the temperature is much colder and there’s no one else there. I don’t think people are making the direct link between the safety precautions that exist in a swimming pool and their ability to swim in a pool, against their ability to swim in outdoor water,” Mr Heard said.

He added that if the extreme heat continued there was a “definite concern” that there would be an increase in the number of drowning deaths.

The RLSS, alongside other groups, has called for the government to introduce mandatory water safety classes in schools to remove barriers to learning to swim.

“We know around 50 per cent of children leave primary school with a government standard level of swimming ability,” Mr Heard said. “We know children from ethnically diverse and low-income backgrounds are the ones that are missing out on mandated swimming lessons. For me, what the government has failed to do is put a more equitable model in there.”

A spokesperson from the RLSS said: “The figure is, tragically, likely to be much higher, but with investigations continuing these incidents cannot be confirmed as suspected accidental drownings at this time.”