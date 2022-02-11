The Met Office has issued a yellow weather warning this weekend as torrential rain is forecast to hit parts of the UK this weekend leading to flooding.

According to the forecaster heavy rain across Wales will see public transport disrupted with flooding on roads likely as well as flooding of homes and businesses.

The Met Office said: “Heavy rain is expected across Wales on Sunday. This follows a wet Saturday for many with widely 40-60 mm of rain during the weekend and some spots perhaps seeing 100 mm or more.”

Flooding in Wales was also seen last summer (PA)

Heavy rain is expected in the region from midnight on Sunday, 13 February until 6pm.

Met Office meteorologist Clare Nasir said: “Into the weekend, things looked decidedly unsettled. Rain arrives from the west, the winds will pick up so expect gales across the north and the west, particularly through Saturday then some heavier bursts of rain will arrive across England and wales as we head into Sunday with showers across the far north as well as the west.”

The weather forecast for this weekend states:

Tonight

Southeastern areas mainly dry; a few clear spells, perhaps a touch of frost. Rain and gales in northwest UK giving way to showers, as the rain sinks into central areas.

Saturday

Rain turning heavier for a time across parts of southern Scotland, northwest England and Wales. Bright intervals and blustery showers further north. South and southeast England mainly dry until evening.

Outlook for Sunday to Tuesday

Unsettled; mild with wind and rain on Sunday, although probably more showery for northern Scotland. Colder with sunny spells and showers on Monday, further rain arriving Tuesday after a frost.