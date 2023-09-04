Get the free Morning Headlines email for news from our reporters across the world Sign up to our free Morning Headlines email Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Temperatures in parts of the UK are expected to rise to 32C this week, as a delayed heatwave gets underway following a washout summer.

Many Britons will experience temperatures “widely above average for the time of year” amid a “noticeable heat event”, Met Office meteorologist Jonathan Vautrey said on Sunday.

“It’s getting hot in here,” Mr Vautrey added. “And temperatures are set to climb over the coming week.

“Many of us will see temperatures widely above average for the time of year and that continues across the southern half of the UK as well – climbing towards 30C, if not 32C, in a few spots as well.”

The last time mercury rose to 30C in the UK was on 7 July, when Chertsey hit 30.2C.

This week could also potentially see the highest temperatures of summer 2023, beating the 32.2C record that was recorded on 10 and 25 June.

The warmer weather is being linked to a jet stream, which has brought largely unsettled weather conditions to the UK.

High pressure conditions are building across the country over the week, as the jet stream shifts northwards.

After a misty Monday morning, early low cloud and fog will clear to give way to plenty of warm and hot sunshine with the highest temperatures being recorded in the south of the UK – including London, with a high of 28C.

There will be a good amount of sunshine to be had on Tuesday morning for a vast majority of the country, with showers in some parts of northern England.

Met Office said Wednesday and Thursday are likely to be the hottest days of the week (Met Office )

“Finally after two months we have got a weekend where high pressure is going to be in charge. It has been building its way in from the Atlantic and it is going to be sticking with the vast majority of us throughout Saturday and Sunday,” Mr Vautreuy said.

The Met Office added that Wednesday and Thursday are likely to be the hottest days of the week, with both daytime and nighttime temperatures on the rise as the great British summer makes a delayed entrance.

Mr Vautrey added: “We may be into meteorological autumn, but it is giving us something a bit more summery that many of us have been missing,”

If you’re stepping out of the house, ensure you’re wearing sunblock cream and staying hydrated, the Met Office advised.