An amber heat-health alert has now been issued for most of England, as temperatures across the country continue rising amid an unexpected heatwave.

The Met Office on Sunday had predicted that temperatures could soar to 32C by Wednesday and Thursday, as the UK Health Security Agency (UKHSA) issued a yellow alert for all of the UK except the north east.

However, the health agency on Tuesday upgraded this to an amber heat health alert which will remain in force from midday on Tuesday until 9pm on Sunday 10 September.

A yellow alert has also now been issued for the north east.

The UKHSA warned that increased mortality across the population is likely, especially for persons above the age of 65 and those with existing health conditions, according to a Sky News report.

According to the Met Office’s official guidance, an amber alert indicates a situation in which the “expected impacts are likely to be felt across” the NHS, as the whole population is potentially at risk of adverse heat effects, “and where other sectors apart from health may also start to observe impacts”.

It is expected to be 4C hotter in the UK than Ibiza this week, with maximum temperatures also higher than those forecast for Ayia Napa and Athens in Greece.

The Met Office on Monday warned that it will remain “uncomfortably warm overnight” through this week.

In a post on X, formerly Twitter, the weather service said: “In addition to high daytime temperatures through this week, it will remain uncomfortably warm overnight.

“There is a chance of some tropical nights, especially in the south, which is when overnight temperatures remain in excess of 20°C

Heatwave criteria will likely be met in a number of places over the next couple of days, and for much of the UK it will feel “very warm to hot”, Rachel Ayers, senior meteorologist, said.

And it is possible the highest temperatures of 2023 could be seen this month, with the current record standing at 32.2C on both June 10 and 25.