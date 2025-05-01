UK weather live: Britain braces for 30C heat as 80-year-old temperature record could be broken
UK could see hottest start to May since records began in 1860
The UK is bracing for the hottest day of the year so far, with forecasters predicting temperatures could hit 30C at the earliest point in the year ever.
It could be the warmest start to May ever recorded, according to the Met Office - beating the 27.4C set on 1 May 1990 in Lossiemouth, Scotland.
Meteorologist Michael Silverstone said temperatures could climb to “29C or even 30C”.
He added: “If we reach 30C on Thursday, it will be the earliest date in May that the UK has seen 30C since our records began in 1860.”
The earliest in the year the mercury has risen to 30C in the UK previously was on May 12 in 1945.
The week’s weather has already seen temperatures climb higher than in Greece and Spain. The Met Office said temperatures reached 26.7C in Wisley, Surrey on Wednesday – making it the warmest day of the year so far.
BREAKING: Body found in lake in search for British teenager
A body has been found in the search for a 16-year-old boy who got into difficulty while swimming in a lake at Colwick Country Park, Nottingham, on Wednesday, Nottinghamshire Police said.
Pictured: Students take May Day dip
Students from the University of St Andrews take part in the traditional May Day Dip on the East Sands in St Andrews, Fife.
Plunging into the freezing North Sea at dawn on the first of May is said to promote good luck in exams.
Although temperatures are not predicted to reach the highs we're expecting in England today, Fife is set to hit 19C.
Large wildfire in the Peak District
Firefighters are at the scene of a large wildfire in the Peak District.
Crews were sent to the blaze near Errwood Reservoir in the Goyt Valley after a call around lunchtime yesterday and fire engines were deployed.
Large plumes of smoke were visible across the area.
Members of the public have been warned to avoid the area and told keep doors and windows closed.
Briton will be hotter than Greece and Italy
Britons are bracing for temperatures hotter than most of Europe.
Malta is set to see high’s of 23C, Cyprus could reach 25C and mainland Greece 22C.
Rome is forecast to see maximum temperatures of 27C.
But that’s still two degrees below the 29C forecast in the UK.
London Fire Brigade warn against open-water swimming
The London Fire Brigade (LFB) has urged caution around open-water swimming after a 32 per cent increase in water-related incidents last month compared with the same period last year.
Craig Carter, LFB assistant commissioner for prevention and protection, said: “Even when the sun is shining, water temperatures can be dangerously cold. Cold water shock can affect anyone, no matter how fit or experienced they are.
“It can lead to water inhalation and, in the worst cases, drowning. Be particularly careful near the water’s edge, it’s easy to slip and fall unexpectedly. And think twice before jumping into open water.”
Where in the UK will see temperatures reach 30C?
