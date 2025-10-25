Four counter-protesters arrested during Ukip march in central London

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Four counter-protesters have been arrested during a protest by the United Kingdom Independence Party (Ukip) in central London, the Metropolitan Police said.

The protesters were arrested after appearing along a route designated for the Ukip march, in breach of conditions put in place by the force.

Supporters of the party were due to gather in Tower Hamlets on Saturday, but were banned from doing so by the Met because of what officers called a “realistic prospect of serious disorder” due to it’s large Muslim population.

Around 75 Ukip demonstrators instead gathered in front of the London Oratory, a catholic church in Kensington, west London, carrying wooden crosses and England fans, before setting off on a march towards Marble Arch.

The demonstration is part of a series of events taking place across the UK which were promoted as a “mass deportations tour”, with organisers calling on attendees to “reclaim Whitechapel from the Islamists”, Ukip’s X profile said.

Protesters carried a banner which read “Islamist invaders not welcome in Britain” and chanted “send them back”.

There was a large police presence at the meeting point for the march, with police vans and motorbikes parked nearby.

Protesters taking part in a counter-protest, organised by Stand Up To Racism (SUTR), were restricted from gathering in an area of central London including where the Ukip protest was due to take place.

“Four counter-protesters who appeared along the route in breach of the conditions in place and refused to leave have been arrested,” the Met said in a statement on X on Saturday afternoon.

Currently, no arrests have been made during the Ukip demonstration.