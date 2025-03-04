PM will not be ‘bounced’ over Ukraine peace, Rayner insists, as US halts aid

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Sir Keir Starmer will not be “blindsided or bounced” from the pursuit of peace in Ukraine, the Deputy Prime Minister has insisted, as Europe reels from Donald Trump’s decision to pause US military aid to the country.

The White House has suspended delivery of ammunition and other equipment to Kyiv, announcing overnight that assistance is being “reviewed” to “ensure that it is contributing to a solution”.

It comes after a clash in the Oval Office between Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky and the US leader last Friday left bilateral ties between the two nations in tatters.

Speaking on Tuesday, Angela Rayner said the Prime Minister remains “laser-focused” on securing a lasting peace for Kyiv and would not be “derailed” in those efforts.

“We are absolutely focused on making sure that we get that peace and the security guarantees as part of that,” she said.

“We won’t be derailed or sidelined by commentary, ongoing commentary, but that we will use our relationship, our long-standing relationship, with the US and our European allies to support Ukraine and President Zelensky in getting that peace deal and making sure those securities are part of that.”

Allies led by Britain and France have spent recent days scrambling to find a way forward following the row, which ended with Mr Zelensky leaving the White House empty-handed despite plans to sign a minerals deal with the US.

The Prime Minister’s own trip to Washington last week appeared to have gone as well as No 10 could have hoped, with Mr Trump indicating he would not block the Chagos Islands deal and suggesting a trade agreement could spare British exports from US tariffs.

He is seeking to act as a bridge between America and Europe in efforts to broker a ceasefire in Ukraine amid fears that Kyiv and its allies will continue to be excluded from talks over its future after White House representatives met Kremlin officials for talks about ending the war.

Following the suspension of US aid on Monday, a UK Government spokeswoman said “key allies” are being engaged with as Britain remains “absolutely committed” to securing a lasting ceasefire.

“We have bolstered Ukrainian military capabilities through our commitment to provide Ukraine with £3 billion a year in military aid for as long as it takes and through a £2.26 billion loan using sanctioned Russian assets,” the spokeswoman said.

“In addition, we’ve set up a partnership with Ukraine that allows them to use £1.6 billion of UK export finance to buy 5,000 air defence missiles manufactured in Belfast, putting Ukraine in the strongest possible position for peace.”

Ms Rayner denied the Government is acting as if it is “business as usual”, telling BBC Radio 4’s Today programme: “It’s a very serious moment and I think the Prime Minister has been very serious about the way he has conducted himself.”

Ms Rayner added: “He’s laser-focused on getting peace.

“He won’t be derailed by announcements. He will continue that dialogue with our oldest and strongest ally, the US, and with European partners and with Ukraine.”

Ms Rayner told ITV’s Good Morning Britain that the halt in military aid was “a matter for the US President” but the UK would be an “honest broker”, working with both the White House and European allies.

Asked if Sir Keir would pick up the phone to speak to Mr Trump, she said she would not give a “running commentary” but that he would “continue to have that dialogue”.

“We won’t be blindsided or bounced from the focus of getting peace for Ukraine with those security guarantees,” she said.

Ms Rayner said Sir Keir will continue to speak with both the US and Kyiv, adding: “That’s what the Prime Minister is focused on. He won’t be bounced by particular announcements overnight, he will continue to work with our strong allies to get the peace for Ukraine and for Europe.”

Earlier on Tuesday, US vice president JD Vance also heightened his criticism of the Ukrainian president, accusing him of “needling” Mr Trump and having a “certain sense of entitlement”.

“He showed a clear unwillingness to engage in the peace process that President Trump said is the policy,” he told Fox News.

“That’s the real breakdown. I think Zelensky wasn’t yet there. And, frankly, still isn’t there. But I think he’ll get there eventually, he has to.”

Mr Vance said Ukrainian officials have made at least one attempt to restart negotiations after leaving the White House, but their efforts were shut down by the President.

He claimed the “door is open” as long as “Zelensky is willing to seriously talk peace”.

Over the weekend, Mr Zelensky told reporters he is prepared to stand down in exchange for Nato membership, and suggested he is ready to sign the minerals deal with the US.

He has also repeatedly emphasised his gratitude towards Washington for the support it has given to Ukraine after Mr Vance told him he should “offer some words of appreciation”.

Conservative leader Kemi Badenoch said the UK and Europe must “rearm faster” following the “profoundly worrying” US announcement.

She said: “The news overnight that America is halting military aid to Ukraine is profoundly worrying.

“It is clear that Britain and Europe must rearm much faster if we want to provide Ukraine with more than just warm words of support.

“We must work to keep America in, and Russia out.”

Liberal Democrat leader Sir Ed Davey appeared to suggest the White House decision had humiliated figures like Sir Keir, who has been insisting there is common ground between the UK and US in the pursuit of peace.

“By suspending all military aid to Ukraine, Donald Trump has humiliated the people who pretended he was a reliable ally only in search of peace,” he said.

Meanwhile, Tory MP and former minister Graham Stuart said it was time to consider whether the US president was a Russian asset.

“We have to consider the possibility that President Trump is a Russian asset. If so, Trump’s acquisition is the crowning achievement of Putin’s FSB career – and Europe is on its own,” he said.

Defence experts said Europe will likely need to double its annual artillery shell production to compensate for the loss of US aid, warning of a “nightmare scenario” in which Washington could announce a deal accepting most of Moscow’s demands.

Matthew Savill, director of military sciences at the Royal United Services Institute think tank, said: “(Europe) could dig deeper into its own reserves of other weapons.

“The problem is that while Europe has donated more in value terms, it also ends up providing many different weapons and vehicle types, which means the Ukrainian force is operating an unwieldy variety of equipment, making training more complicated.”

If US personnel stop working at storage depots as part of the move announced by the White House, military deliveries from other countries could also be disrupted, he added.

Malcolm Chambers, deputy director general at the institute, said: “The nightmare scenario is that the US announces a deal soon that accepts most of Russia’s demands, and then tells Ukraine to ‘take it or leave it’.

“The European offer of ‘boots on the ground’ after a deal has helped reassure Ukraine. But the debate has now moved on. And what will count most of all is how far the UK and Europe are prepared to help Ukraine in defiance of the US.”

RUSI director general Rachel Ellehuus disputed Mr Trump’s claims of US neutrality in the conflict.

Withholding aid that Ukraine has been using to defend itself “is enabling Russian aggression”, she said.