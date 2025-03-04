UK ‘engaging with key allies’ after Trump halts US aid to Ukraine
The White House has paused delivery of ammunition and other equipment to Kyiv.
Your support helps us to tell the story
From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging.
At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story.
The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it.Your support makes all the difference.
The UK remains “absolutely committed” to peace in Ukraine and is “engaging with key allies”, the Government has said after Donald Trump halted US military aid to the country.
The White House has paused delivery of ammunition and other equipment to Kyiv after announcing overnight it was “reviewing” assistance to “ensure that it is contributing to a solution”.
It comes after the dramatic Oval Office clash between Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky and the US leader on Friday.
A UK Government spokeswoman said: “We remain absolutely committed to securing a lasting peace in Ukraine and are engaging with key allies in support of this effort. It is the right thing to do, and is in our interest to do so.
“We have bolstered Ukrainian military capabilities through our commitment to provide Ukraine with £3 billion-a-year in military aid for as long as it takes and through a £2.26 billion loan using sanctioned Russian assets.
“In addition, we’ve set up a partnership with Ukraine that allows them to use £1.6 billion of UK Export Finance to buy 5,000 air defence missiles manufactured in Belfast, putting Ukraine in the strongest possible position for peace.”