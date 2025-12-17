Paratrooper killed in Ukraine told family to ‘be proud’ of what he died doing

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

A British paratrooper killed serving in Ukraine said he “went out doing what I trained to do”.

The body of Lance Corporal George Hooley, 28, was repatriated to RAF Brize Norton in west Oxfordshire on Wednesday after his death in what the Ministry of Defence called a “tragic accident” last week.

An extract from a letter written by L/Cpl Hooley to be opened in the event of his death said “don’t remember me with sadness and loss” because he died “doing what I believed in”.

The letter, shared at the request of his family, said: “If you are reading this, it means I didn’t make it home.

“Please don’t let that be the thing that breaks you. You know I was doing what I believed in as well as loved, with people I respected, and for reasons that matter to me, my country and democracy and freedom in this world.

“I was proud of what I was doing.

“Don’t remember me with sadness and loss. Be proud.

“I went out doing what I trained to do, what I chose to do, and I had all of you in my heart the whole way.”

A private, family-only ceremony was held at Brize Norton before L/Cpl Hooley’s body was carried past Carterton Repatriation Memorial Garden.

People paid their respects along the route, some in tears, and members of the armed forces and police also turned out to honour the soldier.

Mourners gathered at the garden, designed by the Oxfordshire community as a space for people to honour fallen military personnel.

During repatriations, the Union flag is flown in the garden and a memorial bell tolls.

L/Cpl Hooley, who was due to be promoted to corporal rank next month, was killed as he observed Ukrainian forces testing a new defensive capability.

The Parachute Regiment soldier, who had previously been deployed to Afghanistan, Africa and eastern Europe, was described by senior officers as “the glue” and “the laughter within his team”, and someone who had “a deep kindness and genuine time for everyone”.

The UK has previously acknowledged that a “small number” of military personnel are in the country, mainly providing security for the British diplomatic presence and supporting the Ukrainian armed forces.

The presence of paratroopers in Ukraine had not previously been disclosed by the Government until L/Cpl Hooley’s death.