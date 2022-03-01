Prince Charles condemns Putin’s invasion of Ukraine as ‘brutal aggression’

Prince Charles called Russia’s invasion of Ukraine a “brutal aggression,” according to a report.

He was quoted by ITV News as saying the Russian assault represented an “unconscionable” attack on democracy and freedom.

Charles was with Camilla, Duchess of Cornwall, in Southend-on-Sea on Tuesday to formally grant city status to the home of Sir David Amess, the murdered MP who spent decades campaigning for the recognition.

In a statement during the visit, the royal said: “The values of democracy and freedom are under attack today in Ukraine in the most unconscionable way.

“We are in solidarity with all those who are resisting brutal aggression.”

The statement from Charles follows a message of solidarity with Ukraine from the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge on the weekend.

An armed man stands at a roadblock in downtown Kyiv on Tuesday as the city faces more attacks from Russian forces (AFP/Getty)

William and Kate wrote in their tweet on Saturday: “In October 2020 we had the privilege to meet President Zelenskyy and the First Lady to learn of their hope and optimism for Ukraine’s future.

“Today we stand with the President and all of Ukraine’s people as they bravely fight for that future W & C.”

The couple included the flag of Ukraine in the post, which was retweeted by Boris Johnson.

Ukraine remained under heavy assault from Russia on Tuesday as a huge convoy of armed vehicles closed in on Kyiv, the capital.

A Russian bombardment in Kharkiv, Ukraine’s second city, killed at least 10 people, according to Ukrainian officials.

Charles was in Southend to present the legal document to entitle city status, the Letters Patent, to the mayor, Margaret Borton, at a council meeting on Tuesday.

The Prince of Wales accompanied by the Duchess of Cornwall, addresses members of the council, guests and family members of the late Sir David Amess, in the council chamber at the Civic Centre in Southend-on-Sea (PA)

He did so on behalf of the Queen, who has been recovering from Covid-19.

The Queen was pictured hosting virtual audiences with ambassadors for the first time since her Covid diagnosis on Tuesday.

The head of state’s recovery seemed to be progressing as she appeared via videolink from Windsor Castle to speak to dignitaries at Buckingham Palace after postponing a number of similar engagements last week.

The monarch tested positive for the virus on 20 February and Buckingham Palace said at the time she was experiencing “mild cold like symptoms”.

The Queen hosts a virtual audience from Windsor Castle to receive Ambassador of Chad, Kedella Younous Hamidi, at Buckingham Palace (PA)

The palace said she spoke with incoming ambassadors from Andorra and Chad. Last week she spoke to Boris Johnson by telephone.

Buckingham Palace has said it would not give a running commentary on the condition of Elizabeth, who last month celebrated her 70th anniversary of becoming queen.