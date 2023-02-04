Bodies of British volunteers killed in Ukraine recovered from Russian forces

Get the free Morning Headlines email for news from our reporters across the world Sign up to our free Morning Headlines email Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

The bodies of two British volunteers who flew to eastern Ukraine in January last year have been recovered as part of a prisoner swap with Russia.

President Zelensky’s chief of staff confirmed the bodies of Chris Parry, 28, and Andrew Bagshaw, 47, have been returned to Ukraine.

It is not yet known when they will be handed to British embassy staff to return home.

Chris Parry and Andrew Bagshaw (Chris Parry/Instagram/The Spearhead Foundation/Reuters)

The two volunteers had last been seen heading to the city of Soledar on 6 January. The families of the men say the two were killed during a humanitarian rescue Mr Bagshaw’s family said the pair had been attempting to assist an elderly woman when their cars were hit by a shell.

Soledar has been the subject of intense fighting between Ukrainian and Russian forces. Russia’s military claimed to have captured the Ukrainian salt-mine town, calling the victory an “important” step for its offensive. The claim of victory was disputed by Ukrainian government officials in Kyiv.

Ukraine’s chief of staff Andriy Yermak said 116 Ukrainian soldiers had been released on Saturday, despite the continued fighting between the two sides. Yermak said prisoners released include defenders of Mariupol, partisans from Kherson and snipers from Bakhmut, as well as two personnel from special operations.

Russia’s defence ministry said 63 servicemen were returned in what was described as a “complex mediation process”. The defence ministry said it included people of a “sensitive category” thanks to mediation with United Arab Emirates, although there are no further details on what the people did.

Andrew Bagshaw, who was killed along with Christopher Parry (Family handout) (PA Media)

In a statement released by the UK foreign office, Mr Parry’s family said they were “extremely proud” of his “selfless determination in helping the old, young and disadvantaged” in Ukraine.

They said: “We never imagined we would be saying goodbye to Chris when he had such a full life ahead of him. He was a caring son, fantastic brother, a best friend to so many and a loving partner to Olga.”

They praised Mr Parry, originally from Truro in Cornwall, who they said “found himself drawn to Ukraine in March in its darkest hour at the start of the Russian invasion and helped those most in need, saving over 400 lives plus many abandoned animals.”

There has been intense fighting in Soledar (EPA)

In a statement, Mr Bagshaw’s family said last month: “Andrew selflessly took many personal risks and saved many lives; we love him and are very proud indeed of what he did.

“The world needs to be strong and stand with Ukraine, giving them the military support they need now, and help to rebuild their shattered country after the war.”

The UK government has previously warned against travelling to the region, stating that there is “a real risk to life”, adding that British nationals in the area should leave immediately if safe to do so.