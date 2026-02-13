Student graduates three years after sustaining traumatic brain injury

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

A PhD student has graduated three years after a traumatic brain injury which resulted in memory loss.

EmmaLucy Cole, from Taunton, Somerset, had completed the second year of her doctorate in English literature at the University of Bristol when she had a motorbike accident while on an organised tour in Iceland in September 2022.

She was left with post-concussion syndrome which resulted in migraines, fatigue, nausea, dizziness and memory loss – forcing her to take a year off from her studies and her work as a lecturer.

Dr Cole, 46, was determined to complete her thesis, which she did with only minor corrections, and graduated at the Wills Memorial Building on Friday.

Describing her recovery, she said: “I was exhausted. But this was a different kind of exhaustion.

“My loss of memory meant that I had forgotten all my research and had to go back to my uncompleted thesis with fresh eyes as I couldn’t recall what I had done and how I had come to the conclusions I had.

“Financially it was also very challenging because I was unable to work. The University provided some financial support which really helped.”

The disability services team at the University of Bristol created a study plan for Dr Cole with recommended reasonable adjustments and provided taxi support, as well as specialist mentoring.

Dr Cole was also supported by the brain injury charity Headway Somerset, as well as academic supervisors.

She added: “I am extremely relieved to have managed to complete the PhD, with the support of my fantastic supervisors, the team at disability services, and vital support from Headway Somerset. They all kept me going when I was at my lowest.

“I am now beginning to rebuild my life with a head injury, although there is a long way to go yet.

“After graduation I am moving to Scotland with my amazing and supportive partner, Iain, so that I can rediscover my academic writing and teaching career, play music, and hopefully train to return to gentle outdoor adventures.”