University to remove George Mitchell’s name from peace centre over Epstein links

Queen’s University Belfast is to remove the name of one of the architects of the Good Friday Agreement from a peace centre because of his links with the disgraced paedophile financier Jeffrey Epstein.

A bust of former US senator George Mitchell will also be removed from the university grounds.

Mr Mitchell chaired the negotiations which led to the 1998 peace agreement.

The former senator has a long-standing association with the university where he was chancellor from 1999 to 2009.

A Queen’s spokesperson said: “Queen’s University Belfast has taken the decision to remove the name of its former chancellor, Senator George J Mitchell, from the Institute for Global Peace, Security and Justice, and to remove the bust commemorating him from the University campus.

“This decision follows the emergence of new information contained in the Epstein files released on Friday, which include references to Senator Mitchell.

“While no findings of wrongdoing by senator Mitchell have been made, the university has concluded that, in light of this material, and mindful of the experiences of victims and survivors, it is no longer appropriate for its institutional spaces and entities to continue to bear his name.

“As a civic institution with a global reputation for leadership in peace, reconciliation, and justice, Queen’s University Belfast must ensure that its honours and symbols reflect the highest standards consistent with its values and responsibilities.”

A spokesperson for Mr Mitchell told the BBC on Monday: “Senator Mitchell profoundly regrets ever having known Jeffrey Epstein and condemns, without reservation, the horrific harm Epstein inflicted on so many women.”

The spokesperson said Mitchell did not at any time observe, suspect or have any knowledge of Epstein engaging in “illegal or inappropriate conduct with underage women”.

On Sunday, The US-Ireland Alliance said that the George J Mitchell Scholarship Programme would no longer bear his name.

The US-Ireland Alliance said its board of directors had unanimously agreed to drop the former senator’s name “due to new information that has come to light as part of the release of documents related to Jeffrey Epstein by the Department of Justice on Friday”.

The scholarship sends US postgraduate students to universities in Ireland and Northern Ireland and was set up to honour Mr Mitchell for his work.

Trina Vargo, founder and president of the US-Ireland Alliance, said: “We are extremely proud of the programme and the scholars, and this turn of events in no way diminishes their achievements or our commitment to keeping them connected to the island, the alliance, and each other.

“This decision allows us to focus on our mission to strengthen the ties between the US and the island of Ireland.

“Given the current state of the relationship, that is more important than ever.”