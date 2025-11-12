Starmer and Von der Leyen agree on need for rapid progress on Brexit reset deal

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Sir Keir Starmer and European Commission chief Ursula von der Leyen restated the need to swiftly implement the post-Brexit reset deal, amid reports of an impasse over UK access to Brussels’ flagship defence fund.

The Prime Minister told the commission president that “any deals must result in tangible benefits to the British public,” according to a Downing Street read-out of their call on Wednesday evening.

Ms Von der Leyen said work was ongoing to reach “a mutually beneficial outcome” on the defence scheme, and that the pair had agreed to start formal talks next week on food and drink and emissions trading deals.

Negotiations are being held on how much the UK should pay to participate in the European Union’s new 150 billion euro security action for Europe (Safe) rearmament fund.

The defence and security partnership, announced as part of a wider UK-EU deal in May, will allow UK arms firms to bid for Safe loans.

But it has been reported that the UK is resisting EU demands to pay billions of pounds to gain access to the scheme and wants to ensure any deal represents value for money.

Sir Keir and Ms Von der Leyen “reaffirmed their commitment to moving forwards rapidly” on introducing measures agreed at May’s Brexit reset summit, the read-out said.

A No 10 spokesman on Tuesday told reporters that “nothing has been agreed” and that “we will only agree deals that provide value to the UK and UK industry”, but declined to give “running commentary” on the talks.

Following Sir Keir’s Wednesday call with Ms Von der Leyen, a Downing Street spokesperson said: “The Prime Minister spoke to the President of the European Commission Ursula von der Leyen this evening.

“They discussed the ongoing progress to implement the ambitious package agreed at the UK-EU Summit in May.

“They reaffirmed their commitment to moving forwards rapidly, as it is in the UK and the EU’s interests to have a broad and constructive relationship that delivers for both sides.

“The Prime Minister was clear that any deals must result in tangible benefits to the British public and strengthen wider European security.

“They agreed to stay in close contact.”

The leaders also agreed to launch talks on the permanent sanitary and phytosanitary standards (SPS) deal and an agreement on linking emissions trading systems.

Ms Von der Leyen said on X: “Tonight I had a good call with @Keir_Starmer, during which we discussed progress made and reiterated our commitment to our renewed agenda.

“We have agreed to start negotiations on both the SPS and ETS agreements next week.

“And on UK participation in our SAFE instrument, we continue the work together to achieve a mutually beneficial outcome.

“I look forward to seeing the Prime Minister at the G20 next week.”

Nick Thomas-Symonds, the EU relations minister, said: “This is welcome progress – we can now start formal talks on deals that will help keep food costs down and slash red tape.

“We are delivering on the commitments made to British businesses and the public at the historic UK-EU Summit in May. These agreements will add nearly £9 billion to the UK economy, supporting British jobs and putting more money in people’s pockets.”