Man arrested over Uxbridge stabbing entered UK in lorry in 2020, officials say

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

The man arrested after a fatal stabbing in Uxbridge is an Afghan national who entered the country in a lorry in 2020, the Home Office has confirmed.

A 49-year-old man was killed in the incident on Monday evening, while two others were injured in what police called a “senseless act of violence”.

The Home Office confirmed that the man arrested over the stabbing entered the UK in a lorry before claiming asylum, which was granted in 2022.

Officials also confirmed that he is not resident in an asylum hotel or any other Home Office accommodation, despite claims on social media.

A Home Office spokesperson said: “Our thoughts are with the family and friends of those impacted by this horrific incident.

“We are receiving regular updates from the Metropolitan Police. The priority must now be for the police to investigate so those responsible can be brought to justice.”

Police and ambulance crews were called to Midhurst Gardens in Uxbridge at around 5pm on Monday where the three victims were stabbed.

A 49-year-old man was treated at the scene but died, while another man, aged 45, suffered life-changing injuries, police said.

A 14-year-old boy was also stabbed, but his injuries are not life-threatening or changing.

The attack is not being treated as terrorism, and detectives are working to establish any relationship between the suspect and the three victims, the Metropolitan Police said.

The Met said a 22-year-old man was arrested at the scene on suspicion of murder and attempted murder.

Footage posted online appears to show the suspect walking along a residential street, before two police officers sprint after him, one pointing a Taser and shouting “drop the knife” and “get on the floor”.

Several others join them before the Taser is fired and the man falls to the ground.

One neighbour who did not want to be named said the 49-year-old victim was a binman who was “just doing the normal dog walk that he does every day”.

“I’ve been here two years and would see him walk past the window,” she said.

She described him as “the last person on Earth that you would think somebody would go for”.

She said she took some flowers and a box of shortbread over for his wife and added: “I still can’t get over it.

“If he was five or 10 minutes later taking the dog out would the same thing have happened?”

Four bunches of flowers had been left near the police cordon on Tuesday, one of which was left by a female neighbour from a nearby road who did not wish to be named.

She said: “Last night the police came down my road, it was about 5pm, I thought to myself ‘oh my god I wonder what’s happened’.

“I just thought I’d come down and put some flowers down for the family.”

She said she found out what happened early on Tuesday which made her feel “absolutely sick”, she added: “That somebody could actually do that, it’s just awful.

“The area used to be lovely, over the years it’s really gone downhill.”

Chief Superintendent Jill Horsfall said: “This was a shocking and senseless act of violence that has left one man dead and two others injured.

“Our thoughts are with the victim’s family and friends at this unimaginably difficult time.

“The incident will have understandably caused concern to the local community. I have deployed multiple officers to the local area, they will be here throughout the week to provide reassurance while detectives work intensely to piece together the circumstances.

“I understand that there has been a lot of speculation online following on from this incident. We ask that you rely on us for information, and that you do not share sensitive footage.

“If anyone saw or has any information about the incident, then please come forward to police. We appreciate any information that you may have.

“There will be a crime scene and a heavy police presence within the area over the next few days, I thank residents for their patience.”

Anyone with information can call police on 101 quoting the reference 5129/27OCT, or to remain anonymous contact Crimestoppers on 0800 555111 or online.