Looking at art in galleries can provide immediate stress relief, study finds

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Looking at original works of art in galleries can help immediately relieve stress, a study has found.

Viewing art also has a “positive impact” on the immune system, the nervous system and the network of glands responsible for releasing hormones, according to researchers.

The findings suggest art does not just move people emotionally, but can also calm the body, they added.

The study by experts at King’s College London involved 50 people aged 18 to 40.

Half viewed original artwork by the likes of Van Gogh and Gauguin at the Courtauld Gallery in London, while the other half looked at copies of the same paintings in a non-gallery environment.

The two groups wore sensors that continually measured their heart rates and skin temperature during the 20 minute session, with saliva samples also taken pre and post-viewing.

From these samples, researchers found that levels of the stress hormone cortisol fell by an average of 22% among those viewing original art, compared to just 8% looking at reproductions.

Certain cytokines – proteins that act as messengers for the immune system – linked to stress and chronic disease also fell by 30% and 28% respectively among those in the gallery, with no changes among the other group.

Dr Tony Woods, researcher at Kings College London, said: “The research clearly shows the stress-reducing properties of viewing original art and its ability to simultaneously excite, engage and arouse us.

“Stress hormones and inflammatory markers like cortisol, IL-6 and TNF-alpha are linked to a wide range of health problems, from heart disease and diabetes to anxiety and depression.

“The fact that viewing original art lowered these markers suggests that cultural experiences may play a real role in protecting both mind and body.”

The study also found that art engages the immune system, the nervous system and the endocrine system, which is responsible for releasing hormones.

Researchers detected signs of excitement among those viewing art in the gallery, including a dip in skin temperature, overall higher heart rates and a variation in heartbeat patterns.

Dr Woods said: “From a scientific perspective, the most exciting outtake is that art had a positive impact on three different body systems – the immune, endocrine and autonomic systems – at the same time. This is a unique finding and something we were genuinely surprised to see.

“In short, our unique and original study provides compelling evidence that viewing art in a gallery is ‘good for you’ and helps to further our understanding of its fundamental benefits. In essence, art doesn’t just move us emotionally — it calms the body too.”

The emotional intelligence of each person was also assessed before the study using questionnaires.

However, researchers suggest this had no impact on individual responses.

Jenny Waldman, director at the Art Fund, which co-funded the study, said: “This study proves for the first time what we’ve long felt at Art Fund – that art really is good for you.

“What’s particularly exciting is that the findings show these benefits are universal – they can be experienced by anyone.

“We want to encourage everyone to make time to visit their local museum or gallery and experience these powerful effects for themselves.”