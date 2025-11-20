Tributes paid to ‘kind’ British tourist killed in freak snowstorm

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

A British woman killed in a freak snowstorm in Chilean Patagonia has been remembered as "a star" by a friend.

Victoria Bond, a public relations consultant from Cornwall, was among five people found dead on Tuesday in Torres del Paine National Park, southern Chile.

The holidaymaker was hiking with friends in Argentina and Chile when the storm hit.

Adam Walker, a friend of Ms Bond’s, described her death as "utterly heartbreaking".

Mr Walker, who also runs the Walking Cornwall Facebook page and worked with the PR consultant, said: “Victoria was one of those rare people who made everything brighter just by being there.

“Kind, passionate and full of warmth, she was a little bundle of infectious energy and you couldn’t help but be lifted by her presence.

“Working with her was always such a pleasure, she was talented, enthusiastic and genuinely lovely to be around.

“She became so familiar so quickly that she never felt like just someone we worked with; she felt much more like a friend.”

open image in gallery Victoria Bond was among five people found dead on Tuesday in Torres del Paine National Park in southern Chile ( Visit Isles of Scilly )

Mr Walker said Ms Bond had a “cheeky, effortless charm” which “made everyone feel at ease”.

He recalled having an “incredible amount of fun” working with her promoting a local festival and pub quiz.

Mr Walker continued: “It’s no surprise she was befriended by so many but loved by all.

“Her passing is utterly heartbreaking.

“It’s hard to comprehend that someone so vibrant is no longer with us.

“My thoughts are with her family, friends and colleagues, who I know meant the world to her and who loved her so deeply.

“She touched so many of us in ways we’ll never forget. She truly was a star.”

open image in gallery The Torres del Paine National Park, with its jutting mountain tops and subpolar forests, spans about 1,810 square kilometres (700 square miles) and hosts hundreds of thousands of visitors each year ( AP )

A spokesperson for Visit Isles of Scilly, where Ms Bond worked, said the organisation was “deeply saddened”.

In a tribute, the firm said: “She will be missed beyond words and we are only now just starting to process her untimely passing.”

Along with Ms Bond, two German and two Mexican citizens died in the snowstorm, according to Jose Antonio Ruiz, the presidential delegate of the Magallanes of southern Chile.