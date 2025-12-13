Met Police will not investigate recent Andrew accusations, force says

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

The Metropolitan Police has decided not to launch a criminal investigation into reports that Andrew Mountbatten-Windsor asked his taxpayer-funded bodyguard to dig up dirt on Virginia Giuffre.

In October The Mail On Sunday claimed the former Duke of York, the King’s brother, passed Ms Giuffre’s date of birth and social security number to his close protection officer in 2011, and asked him to investigate as part of a smear campaign against his accuser.

Now Central Specialist Crime Commander Ella Marriott has said the force will not launch an investigation, after assessing the claims.

In a statement on Saturday she said: “Following recent reporting suggesting that Mr Andrew Mountbatten-Windsor asked his Met Police close protection officer to carry out checks on Ms Giuffre in 2011, the MPS (Metropolitan Police Service) has carried out a further assessment.

“This assessment has not revealed any additional evidence of criminal acts or misconduct.

“The Met remains committed to thoroughly assessing any new information that could assist in this matter.

“To date, we have not received any additional evidence that would support reopening the investigation.

“In the absence of any further information, we will be taking no further action.

“As with any other matter, should new and relevant information be brought to our attention, including in any information resulting from the release of material in the US, we will assess it.”

Andrew has long made headlines over his association with Epstein, with the King officially stripping his disgraced brother of both his HRH style and his prince title in recent months

The former duke has for many years faced allegations that he sexually assaulted a teenage Ms Giuffre after she was trafficked by Epstein.

Andrew strenuously denies the accusations.

He paid millions to Ms Giuffre to settle a civil sexual assault claim in 2022.

Andrew stepped down from royal duties in 2019 after his disastrous Newsnight interview but the publication of Ms Giuffre’s posthumous memoirs, and the US government’s release of documents from Epstein’s estate, has brought fresh focus on Andrew recently.

In October The Mail On Sunday reported that Andrew embarked on a bid to smear Ms Giuffre.

He is said to have emailed the late Queen’s then-deputy press secretary and told him of his request to his protection officer, and also suggested Ms Giuffre had a criminal record.

Andrew’s alleged attempt, on which the police officer is not said to have acted, came in 2011, hours before the newspaper first published the famous photograph of Andrew with his arm around Ms Giuffre in London.

The newspaper said it obtained the email from disclosures held by the US congress.

On Friday, a photograph of Andrew was among the latest release of images from Epstein’s estate.

Almost 100 pictures were shared by Democrats on the US’s House Oversight Committee, which are separate from the case files with the Department of Justice.

Nineteen photos were released initially, featuring an image of a suited Andrew standing in a room next to Microsoft magnate Bill Gates, as well as a photo of Virgin Group founder Sir Richard Branson on a beach with Epstein and another man.

American politicians have criticised the former prince for his “silence” after he missed a deadline last month to respond to their request to sit for an interview about Epstein.