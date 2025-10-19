King should take away Andrew’s princeship, Virginia Giuffre’s family says

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Virginia Giuffre’s family has urged the King to go further against Prince Andrew and take away his brother’s princeship.

Ms Giuffre’s brother, Sky Roberts, commended Charles but said there is “more that he could do”.

Friday’s announcement that Andrew would stop using his remaining titles and honours and will no longer be known as the Duke of York came amid renewed controversy surrounding his role in the Jeffrey Epstein scandal and fresh scrutiny over alleged contact with a suspected Chinese spy.

Meanwhile, Andrew remains a prince.

When he was born in 1960, he was automatically a prince as the son of a monarch, and this could only be changed if a Letters Patent was issued by the King.

Mr Roberts told ITV News: “I want to commend the King and I want to commend the UK for taking some action.

“While it may not be enough, in a lot of ways that the survivors view it, it’s still a lot more than what we’ve been given from our own government here, even though we possess the Epstein files.

“Now, for the King, I think there’s more that he could do. He does have the ability to strip him even further of the prince title, which we would call upon.

“I think we’ve already taken all these necessary steps. Why not just take it another step further and relinquish him of his prince title as well?”

Mr Roberts said he wanted the US to release more of the Epstein files.

“I would also call for the King and other world leaders to put more pressure on the US government to release the files,” he said.

“I know his brother may be implicated in these, and I get that’s a big decision, but it’s also the right thing to do.”

Friday’s announcement came days before the publication of Ms Giuffre’s memoir. Andrew reportedly paid millions to settle a civil sexual assault case with her in 2022, despite insisting he had never met her.

Ms Giuffre alleged she was forced to have sex with Andrew on three occasions, including when she was 17, after being trafficked by convicted paedophile Epstein.

She said in her memoir that Andrew acted as if sex with her was his “birthright”.

The former duke used the statement about relinquishing his title to insist claims against him were untrue, saying: “As I have said previously, I vigorously deny the accusations against me.”

Andrew faced renewed backlash after appearing in the latest documents tied to Epstein’s estate, published by the US House Oversight Committee on Friday.

Speaking to The Sunday Times, Ms Giuffre’s ghostwriter Amy Wallace said she wished the 41-year-old were “here to speak for herself”.

“Having worked alongside her for four years, I can say that it was her fervent wish that all the men she was trafficked to be brought to justice,” she said.

“While Prince Andrew’s relinquishing of his Duke of York title may appear symbolic, it is a step in the right direction. There is no question that it was Virginia’s strength and bravery that were the catalysts that brought about Prince Andrew’s fall from grace.”

Although he is relinquishing his dukedom, he technically retains it and it can only be removed by an Act of Parliament.

Ms Wallace said: “He has information about other things that were going on. So yes, he could step forward if he were a different person and he could say, ‘I feel terrible about this, and I want to say, these women are telling the truth, and here’s what I saw’.

“I don’t hold out hope that that’s going to happen, but certainly he could do that.”

The titles and honours he will no longer use include his wedding day titles – the Duke of York, the Earl of Inverness and Baron Killyleagh, his knighthood as a Knight Grand Cross of the Royal Victorian Order (GCVO) and his role as a Royal Knight Companion of the Most Noble Order of the Garter.

The prince stepped down from public life in 2019 after a Newsnight interview in which he said he “did not regret” his friendship with Epstein.

He was later stripped of his military patronages by the late Queen, and stopped using his HRH title.