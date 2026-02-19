Family of Virginia Giuffre say ‘our broken hearts lifted’ after Andrew arrested

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

The family of Virginia Giuffre have said their “broken hearts have been lifted” following the news of Andrew Mountbatten-Windsor’s arrest.

The former prince was arrested on suspicion of misconduct in public office and taken into police custody, Thames Valley Police announced on Thursday.

The late Ms Giuffre, who died by suicide last year, accused Andrew of sexual abuse, which he vehemently denies.

In a statement on Thursday, her siblings and their partners – Sky and Amanda Roberts and Danny and Lanette Wilson – said: “At last.

“Today, our broken hearts have been lifted at the news that no one is above the law, not even royalty.

“On behalf of our sister, Virginia Roberts Giuffre, we extend our gratitude to the UK’s Thames Valley Police for their investigation and arrest of Andrew Mountbatten-Windsor.

“He was never a prince.

“For survivors everywhere, Virginia did this for you.”

Ms Giuffre alleged she was forced to have sex three times with Andrew, including when she was 17, and also during an orgy, after she was trafficked by Jeffrey Epstein.

The former prince has always strongly denied the claims.

Andrew paid millions to settle a civil sexual assault case with Ms Giuffre in 2022, despite insisting he had never met her.

Her memoir, Nobody’s Girl, was published posthumously last October.

It gives her account of being trafficked by convicted sex offender Epstein and the three alleged sexual encounters with the then-prince.

He was stripped of his titles in the wake of its release.