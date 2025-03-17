More than 30 countries ready to play part in ‘coalition of the willing’ – No 10

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

More than 30 countries now stand ready to enforce a peace deal in Ukraine as part of the “coalition of the willing”, Downing Street has said.

A “significant number” of countries will provide troops on the ground, the Prime Minister’s official spokesman told reporters, while others are ready to contribute logistics and background support.

Details about those who have volunteered to join the “coalition of the willing” came to light after Sir Keir Starmer hosted a weekend phone call with international leaders.

Military chiefs will meet on Thursday to discuss the next steps towards operational planning for the coalition, which would aim to deter future Russian aggression in the event a peace agreement is reached.

The Prime Minister’s spokesman told reporters on Monday: “The Prime Minister said over the weekend, there’s going to be different capabilities from different countries, but these are now the operational discussions that are ongoing in relation to what the coalition of the willing will be able to provide.

“We’re expecting more than 30 countries to be involved.

“Obviously the contribution capabilities will vary, but this will be a significant force, with a significant number of countries providing troops and a larger group contributing in other ways.”

Donald Trump is expected to speak to his Russian counterpart Vladimir Putin on Tuesday, as the US president continues his attempts to broker a peace in Ukraine.

The call, announced by US special envoy Steve Witkoff, comes as Mr Putin continues to resist an American-backed proposal for a 30-day ceasefire in Ukraine.

The Prime Minister’s spokesman said Sir Keir still believed a US security guarantee was necessary for the European-led peacekeeping plan to operate successfully.

He added: “The PM has said for the coalition of the willing, for UK troops to be deployed, it must be in the context of a secure and lasting peace with US backing being needed, but as I said, those discussions are ongoing, and part of the discussions that he had with President Trump at the White House.”

Asked if UK peacekeeping troops would be allowed to fire back at Russian soldiers, the spokesman said this would be “getting ahead” of planning conversations.

He added: “But it is worth remembering that Russia didn’t ask Ukraine when it deployed North Korean troops to the front line last year, but we’ve got the operational planning meetings that are going to go through the details.”