Starmer and Zelensky ‘welcomed’ Trump’s new deadline for Russia peace effort

Sir Keir Starmer and Volodymyr Zelensky “welcomed” Donald Trump’s “new deadline on Russia to stop their stalling tactics and make meaningful progress on a peace deal”, Downing Street has said.

In a call on Friday, the men agreed that “it was clear Russia was the only barrier to peace”, according to an official summary of their conversation.

US President Donald Trump said on Tuesday he was giving Russian President Vladimir Putin a shorter deadline – August 8 – for peace efforts to make progress, or Washington would impose punitive sanctions and tariffs.

“The Prime Minister began by sharing his condolences for the deadly attack on Kyiv in recent days,” according to the readout.

It continued: “It was a bitter reminder of the human cost of the awful conflict perpetrated by Russia, the Prime Minister added.

“The Prime Minister then updated on President Trump’s visit to the UK, and both leaders welcomed the president’s new deadline on Russia to stop their stalling tactics and make meaningful progress on a peace deal.

“It was clear Russia was the only barrier to peace, the leaders agreed.”

Mr Zelensky, the Ukrainian president, said on X that he had spoken to Sir Keir.

“Keir expressed his condolences over the deaths of our people as a result of Russia’s attack on Kyiv,” Mr Zelensky said.

“It was an absolutely vile and brutal missile and drone strike that took the lives of 31 people, including 5 children. Our conversation today focused on how to stop the killings, provide greater protection for our people, and force Russia to end this war.”

Mr Zelensky said Russia “genuinely fears” sanctions, “no matter how hard it pretends that it couldn’t care less”.

He continued: “Sanctions are undoubtedly working – and there will be more. We are working with everyone on coordinated restrictive measures.

“We discussed our cooperation with American partners, particularly the coordination of actions with President Trump and possible formats for peace negotiations at the level of leaders.”

Mr Zelensky and Sir Keir also discussed battlefield technology.

“We discussed the urgent need to scale up drone production, especially interceptor drones,” the Ukrainian president said.

“There is a specific financial need, and we agreed to find a solution.”

Number 10 said Sir Keir “updated on the strong progress being made at rapid pace” and “welcomed the passing of Ukraine’s anti-corruption bill earlier this week”.