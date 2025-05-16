PM speaks to Trump and European allies to ‘closely align’ response to Russia

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

The leaders of the UK, France, Germany and Poland have spoken to Volodymyr Zelensky and Donald Trump to begin “closely aligning” a response to Russia’s “unacceptable” position in Ukraine peace talks, Sir Keir Starmer said.

The Prime Minister, Mr Zelensky, Emmanuel Macron, Friedrich Merz and Donald Tusk held a phone call with the US president to discuss “developments” in the negotiations on Friday, he said.

Speaking to reporters in Tirana, the Prime Minister said: “We just had a meeting with President Zelensky and then a phone call with President Trump to discuss the developments in the negotiations today.

“And the Russian position is clearly unacceptable, and not for the first time.

“So as a result of that meeting with President Zelensky and that call with President Trump we are now closely aligning our responses and will continue to do so.”

More than 40 leaders have arrived in the Albanian capital for talks, which are expected to focus on intensifying sanctions on Russia if the Kremlin does not agree to a ceasefire, with Russian energy likely to be a target.

Moscow has so far resisted calls for an unconditional 30-day ceasefire backed by both Kyiv and Washington.

The European Political Community summit in Tirana comes as Ukrainian and Russian negotiators met face to face for the first time in Istanbul.

But a breakthrough is considered unlikely after Mr Putin refused to turn up for talks on Thursday, sending a low-level delegation instead.

Sir Keir said this was “more evidence that Putin is not serious about peace”.

He added: “He’s been dragging his heels and I think it’s really important therefore that we have absolute unity with our allies.”

Also in Tirana, Nato secretary-general Mark Rutte told reporters that Ukraine would be “number one on the agenda” for the summit, adding that Mr Putin had made “a big mistake” by sending a low-level delegation to Istanbul.

He said: “Ukraine clearly wants to play ball.

“They are very serious about this.”

As well as discussing support for Ukraine, leaders in Tirana are likely to focus on wider European defence issues and migration.

Sir Keir himself is expected to hold meetings with some of his European counterparts in the margins of the summit as he prepares for a meeting with the EU in London on Monday.

Reports suggest a deal on British access to a major EU defence fund could be on the table on Monday, but arguments over fishing rights and a youth mobility scheme may provide stumbling blocks to an agreement.

Kaja Kallas, the EU’s high representative for foreign affairs, said work was progressing on a defence deal, but added: “We’re not there yet.”

The Prime Minister insisted he was “positive” ahead of Monday, while European Commission president Ursula von der Leyen said she was “looking forward” to the meeting.

Sir Keir has repeatedly declined to give a “running commentary” on the talks or engage in what he described as “megaphone diplomacy” with the EU.

But he told reporters in Tirana on Thursday he was “confident” of making “really good progress into Monday”.

He was later seen speaking to Ms von der Leyen inside the summit venue.