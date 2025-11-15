Arctic blast on the way as emergency services deal with Storm Claudia flooding

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Snow could be on the way for parts of the UK as a cold snap arrives in the wake of Storm Claudia.

The storm, named by the Spanish meteorological service, hit the UK on Friday and had a “devastating” impact in Wales, where a major incident was declared.

Dozens of people were rescued from their homes or evacuated in the town of Monmouth, in south-east Wales, following severe flooding when the River Monnow burst its banks.

Some 119.6mm of rainfall was recorded at a Natural Resources Wales rain gauge at Tafalog in Gwent, south-east Wales, in the 12 hours to 6am on Saturday, while 80.6mm was recorded over the same period at Suckley, Worcestershire, the Met Office said.

The Environment Agency reported that 20 properties in England had flooded as a result of Storm Claudia, including some in Cumbria.

There were 50 flood warnings in place in England on Saturday afternoon.

As the clear-up gets under way, a cold snap that could bring snow and “a marked wind chill” is expected in the coming days.

Met Office deputy chief meteorologist Dan Holley said: “As Storm Claudia retreats to the south, high pressure to the north west will drive a cold northerly flow from the Arctic across the UK.

“This will bring much colder conditions than of late and, whilst generally drier than recent days, there will also be a risk of wintry hazards, such as snow and ice.

“There will be widespread frosts across the UK, with temperatures dipping as low as -7°C in places next week, and daytime temperatures staying in single figures across the country.

“Couple this with a brisk northerly wind, and there will be a marked wind chill. This will be a notable change in our weather after a prolonged spell of above-average temperatures.”

Punishing winds also hit north-west Wales and north-west England during Storm Claudia, including 63mph recorded at Aberdaron in Gwynedd and 68mph at Warcop Range in Cumbria.

In a statement, the Welsh Government said: “Storm Claudia has caused significant flooding in parts of Wales overnight, which continues to affect homes, businesses, transport and energy infrastructure.

“If you are affected, please follow official advice from NRW (Natural Resources Wales), emergency services and your local authority.”

Those who have been “working tirelessly in dreadful conditions to keep people safe” were thanked along with communities who are helping neighbours.

NRW has imposed four severe flood warnings amid fears there may be danger to life.

River levels on the Monnow reached record levels, exceeding those recorded during Storm Dennis in 2020 and Storm Bert last year, the NRW said.

South Wales Fire and Rescue Service said fast-moving water and blocked routes had created “challenging” conditions.

Gwent Police, Welsh Ambulance Services NHS University Trust (WAST), Sara (Severn Area Rescue Association), Mountain Rescue, the Coastguard, and colleagues from neighbouring fire and rescue services have been involved in the operation.

The areas covered by flood warnings include: River Monnow at Watery Lane, Over Monnow; the River Wye at Monmouth defended areas; by the River Monnow at Forge Road and Osbaston; and the River Monnow at Skenfrith.

Peter Fox, the Welsh Conservative Member of the Senedd for Monmouth, described the situation in the area as “extremely bad”.

He said: “I personally haven’t seen it so bad for probably 40 years, certainly in Monmouth since defences were put in place there.”He urged people to keep away from badly affected areas, saying “don’t put yourselves at risk which would put more pressure on stretched emergency services”.

Plaid Cymru representatives for South Wales East called for support for those hit by the flooding.

The party’s deputy Senedd leader MS Delyth Jewell, said she had tabled a question to the Welsh Government on the issue, added: “It must be very distressing for people to see their homes and businesses water damaged.”

Monmouthshire County Council, which reported a number of road closures, told people to avoid trying to get into town or make unnecessary journeys because of “the severity of the flooding” and the ongoing operation.

Transport for Wales said a number of stations were shut and urged passengers not to try to travel between Shrewsbury and Newport as it could not guarantee they would reach their destination by road.

A spokesman said the railway between Newport and Hereford remains closed until Monday, there is ongoing disruption between Hereford and Shrewsbury and both the Abergavenny and Pontypool & New Inn stations were shut.

No trains were running on Saturday between Manchester Piccadilly and Manchester Airport after a fallen tree blocked the railway.

National Rail also told passengers in England and Wales to check before they travel as some services could be disrupted.

A tree is blocking the railway between Manchester Piccadilly and Manchester Airport meant no trains were running on Saturday.The UK Health Security Agency (UKHSA) has issued a cold weather warning for parts of the Midlands and northern England from Monday, and the Environment Agency has warned flooding will continue throughout the weekend.

The cold weather alert is in place from 8am on Monday until 8am next Friday and covers the East Midlands, West Midlands, North East, North West and Yorkshire and The Humber.