‘She’s got the skill’: Kate turns her hand to needle and thread at woollen mill
The Princess of Wales stepped out in a vintage Welsh wool coat for her visit to Melin Tregwynt, which produces blankets and throws in Pembrokeshire.
The Princess of Wales was praised for her skills with a needle and thread when given the chance to mend luxurious fabrics at a Welsh woollen mill.
Kate stepped out in a vintage Welsh wool coat for her visit to Melin Tregwynt, which produces blankets and throws from a remote part of Pembrokeshire.
The future queen was shown the whole production process, from the weaving of the woollen cloth to finishing details added to the fabrics.
When offered the chance in the quality control department to help repair a broken thread in a roll of fabric, she bent over the reversible cloth, guided by staff member Paula Harding, and said: “You have to have really good eyesight and patience.”
Kate completed a small 2in repair and Ms Harding said later: “She did it right, it’s amazing, and she didn’t go through the other side, that’s skill – she’s got the skill.”
After being told Ms Harding was the third generation of her family to work at Melin Tregwynt, based near Fishguard, the princess said: “That’s what’s wonderful about these family businesses, they’re so based on these families and intergenerations passing on these techniques.”
Melin Tregwynt was run for more than 100 years by generations of the Griffiths family before it was set up as an employee-owned trust in 2022.
Known for the high quality of its wool blankets and throws, with blankets selling for up to £450, the company still weaves its fabrics in the centuries-old mill bought by Henry Griffiths in 1912 when he started the business.
When she visited the workshop, where staff used sewing machines to stitch edges to the cloths, one of the final processes, Kate confessed: “I was trying some sewing at Christmas time – I was very slow.”
The future queen has a keen interest in fabrics and textiles and has visited a number of weaving mills and manufacturers over the past 12 months.
She toured a tartan-weaving studio in Stirling in January and last year visited textile makers in Carmarthenshire, Suffolk, Kent and Co Tyrone, and looked at a William Morris fabric sample book during a visit to the V&A East Storehouse in Stratford, east London.
Bookmark popover
Removed from bookmarks