‘She’s got the skill’: Kate turns her hand to needle and thread at woollen mill

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

The Princess of Wales was praised for her skills with a needle and thread when given the chance to mend luxurious fabrics at a Welsh woollen mill.

Kate stepped out in a vintage Welsh wool coat for her visit to Melin Tregwynt, which produces blankets and throws from a remote part of Pembrokeshire.

The future queen was shown the whole production process, from the weaving of the woollen cloth to finishing details added to the fabrics.

When offered the chance in the quality control department to help repair a broken thread in a roll of fabric, she bent over the reversible cloth, guided by staff member Paula Harding, and said: “You have to have really good eyesight and patience.”

Kate completed a small 2in repair and Ms Harding said later: “She did it right, it’s amazing, and she didn’t go through the other side, that’s skill – she’s got the skill.”

After being told Ms Harding was the third generation of her family to work at Melin Tregwynt, based near Fishguard, the princess said: “That’s what’s wonderful about these family businesses, they’re so based on these families and intergenerations passing on these techniques.”

Melin Tregwynt was run for more than 100 years by generations of the Griffiths family before it was set up as an employee-owned trust in 2022.

Known for the high quality of its wool blankets and throws, with blankets selling for up to £450, the company still weaves its fabrics in the centuries-old mill bought by Henry Griffiths in 1912 when he started the business.

When she visited the workshop, where staff used sewing machines to stitch edges to the cloths, one of the final processes, Kate confessed: “I was trying some sewing at Christmas time – I was very slow.”

The future queen has a keen interest in fabrics and textiles and has visited a number of weaving mills and manufacturers over the past 12 months.

She toured a tartan-weaving studio in Stirling in January and last year visited textile makers in Carmarthenshire, Suffolk, Kent and Co Tyrone, and looked at a William Morris fabric sample book during a visit to the V&A East Storehouse in Stratford, east London.