Warning over safety at walking spot after three deaths in 18 months

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

A coroner has raised safety concerns about a beauty spot in Wales after three people died there within 18 months.

Pontypridd Coroner’s Court heard Rachael, 33, and Helen Patching, 52, died while visiting the Ystradfellte waterfalls in Powys in 2023 and in 2024 Corey Longdon, 26, died during a trip to the same location.

On Thursday, a joint inquest heard that more safety measures needed to be put in place in order to prevent future deaths on the popular walking route.

Assistant coroner Rachel Knight said she had concerns about the “non-existent” phone signal in the area and said the way the routes are signposted may cause confusion for inexperienced hikers.

Located in Bannau Brycheiniog National Park, formerly known as the Brecon Beacons, the waterfalls form part of a scenic walking trail and attract thousands of visitors every year.

The inquest heard the Patchings, from Kent, shared a love of nature and the outdoors and had travelled to Wales for a walking holiday.

open image in gallery Rachael and Helen Patching died after entering the water at Ystradfellte Falls in Powys ( PA )

The couple drowned in January 2023 at Sgwd y Pannwr and their bodies were discovered in the water by a member of the public, who alerted the emergency services.

Their belongings, including walking poles and a rucksack, were found on the riverbank.

It is believed one of the women slipped and fell while the other entered the water in order to save her wife.

A statement read on behalf of Rachael’s family in court said: “Losing both Rachael and Helen has been devastating to our family and friends.

“We don’t want another tragic accident at this location, leaving another family to face what we have been through.”

The family raised concerns about the lack of mobile service in the area, making it difficult to call for help, and suggested there was insufficient warning signage at the waterfall.

In June 2024, Mr Longdon, who was walking the trail with his aunt, Lisa Lane, is believed to have fallen while trying to find a shortcut to the waterfall.

In a statement read to the court, Ms Lane said she heard a “loud splash” and “someone screaming for help” after her nephew disappeared from view.

open image in gallery Bannau Brycheiniog National Park Authority (BBNPA) said both signage and social media channels are used to raise awareness of safety issues ( PA )

Mr Longdon, from Gloucester, was airlifted to hospital but had suffered “unsurvivable” injuries, the inquest heard.

His family also believe the dangers of the route he took were insufficiently signposted.

Catherine Mealing-Jones, chief executive of Bannau Brycheiniog National Park Authority (BBNPA), said both signage and social media channels are used to raise awareness of safety issues.

She said she was “satisfied” the most common access points to the trail have the correct signage and warned other measures, such as lifebuoy rings, could cause additional dangers in the water or encourage people to swim.

Samuel Jones, representing Natural Resources Wales (NRW), said there had been “significant investment, new routes and fencing” put in place near the site of Mr Longdon’s fall in an effort to improve safety.

“These organisations do take their responsibilities very seriously and they have to balance their responsibilities with the need to preserve the environment in these locations,” he added.

“The ultimate reality of a place like this is that people can go where they choose to go and understand the risk in doing so.”

Ms Knight’s report is addressed to NRW, the BBNPA and other local authorities who she says must do more to improve safety for visitors.

She said: “I am concerned that the phone signal is poor to non-existent at many of the busiest and most remote locations, where most serious incidents occur.

“A solution to this issue should be considered.”

The coroner added the paths are not clearly explained for visitors with minimal hiking experience and that signs informing people of closures are in “suboptimal positions”.