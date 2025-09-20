UK braced for more disruption with flooding, hail and thunder possible

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

The UK is braced for disruption as heavy rain is set to bring flooding, with hail and thunder also possible.

More than 20 red flood warnings are in place across the West Midlands and north-west of England, meaning flooding is expected and residents should act now.

As much as 80mm of rain could fall overnight in some areas, the Met Office said, with north Wales and northern England covered by a yellow rain warning until 3am on Sunday.

Dozens of flood alerts are in place across England and Wales, and gusts of up to 75mph could exacerbate conditions.

A yellow wind warning is in place for the Midlands, Wales and the north of England from 3pm on Saturday until 4am on Sunday.

The Met Office said temperatures will be noticeably cooler than they have been after a balmy day on Friday, with a high of 27.8C recorded in St James’s Park in central London.

Hail and thunder are possible on Sunday morning, mainly in northern Scotland where windy conditions are set to persist.

Matthew Lehnert, the Met Office’s chief meteorologist, said: “Through this period, 20-30mm of rain is expected to fall widely across Wales and northern England, with some locations perhaps seeing 60-80mm.

“There is also a chance that a short spell of strong, gusty winds could develop as the area of low pressure moves east. Winds will initially strengthen across some western and south-western areas, before migrating north-eastwards, clearing into the North Sea during the early hours of Sunday morning.”

Once the stormy conditions have cleared, Sunday is set to be drier and colder than Saturday for many.

By Sunday afternoon and into Monday, high-pressure is expected to build, bringing a spell of more settled weather.

However, the Met Office said the far north of Scotland is likely to see more cloud and rain on Monday, and showers could be quite persistent for south-east Kent in particular until mid-week.

Temperatures are forecast to be below the average for the time of year, with the first frosts of the autumn possible in the coming week.