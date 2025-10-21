Driver forces another vehicle to stop in motorway road rage incident – video

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

A driver forced another vehicle to come to a complete stop in lane three of a motorway before getting out to shout in a road rage incident.

The 38-year-old driver of the truck was caught on camera in February this year pulling in front of another vehicle in the third lane of the M40 northbound near Warwick, before slowing to a complete stop, making the vehicle behind stop too.

The driver then can be seen on the dashcam footage opening his door and walking next to the central reservation towards the vehicle behind while shouting and holding his arms out.

The footage has been released by Warwickshire Police after the driver behind him submitted it to the force’s Operation Snap, where it was reviewed by a road safety officer, and the truck driver was summonsed to court for dangerous driving.

The 38-year-old from Kent was sentenced to a three-year driving ban, 250 hours of unpaid supervised work and a 20-day rehabilitation activity requirement at Coventry Magistrates’ Court on October 14, the force said.

Warwickshire Police Inspector Dave Valente said: “Whilst extremely rare, this case highlights the serious consequences of allowing yourself to get angry behind the wheel, putting other people’s lives at risk.

“Op Snap allows drivers to submit moving footage of poor driving, without taking matters into their own hands. Those whose driving falls below the standards expected can and will be held to account.

“By working together in this way, we can help reduce death and injury on our roads.”