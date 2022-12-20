Get the free Morning Headlines email for news from our reporters across the world Sign up to our free Morning Headlines email Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Tens of thousands of homes have been left without running water after thawing snow and ice caused a surge in burst pipes.

Residents in Kent, Sussex, Hertforshire and Essex have been forced to turn to bottled water as providers scramble to restore supplies.

South East Water said as many as 15,000 properties had seen their running water disrupted as they faced a 300 per cent increase in the number of burst pipes than usual. This included Tunbridge Wells and surrounding areas.

Meanwhile, Southern Water said properties in Kent were without running water. As many as 20,000 may have been impacted.

Affinity Water said 8,000 customers, mostly in Hertfordshire and Essex, have had their supplies interrupted.

In an update at 7am on Tuesday, the water company said: “We are deeply sorry for the distress and inconvenience that this incident is causing. Our teams worked through the night to fix the burst water main so that we can return supply to our customers.”

It added: “The repair is now complete, however, it’s going to take time to get water flowing throughout the network and supply returns.”

Residents in Broadstairs, Manston, Margate, and Ramsgate woke up to no running water on Monday morning, but Southern Water has since said water supplies in these areas have “almost fully returned” after the burst water main was successfully fixed.

Thousands of homes in Lancashire also reportedly had their water switched off on Monday due to burst pipes and leaks.

Hilary Wilce, from Benenden in Kent, said she first noticed her water was cut off this morning. While it’s just her and her husband in their home at the moment, she’s expecting up to 12 guests in the next couple of days for Christmas.

The couple are relying on bottled water from the village shop like many others in the area as they wait to hear when their water will be switched back on. According to Ms Wilce, South East Water said they will set up a water station with bottled water if they remain without water for a long time.

Areas across the UK that were without water today (Datawrapper/The Independent)

“Everyone is saying this is very exceptional – this terrible cold and then this heat, but this is going to happen again and again because of climate change,” Ms Wilce told The Independent.

“We are going to have very cold and very warm weather all the time now, so they [water companies] have got to invest in a more robust infrastructure or this will happen several times a winter.”

However, Ms Wilce is no stranger to water shortages as she encountered several during the summer heatwave.

She said: “We quite often have brief water shortages because I think they have to pump the water up. When it was very hot, we lost water for a few hours every evening because there didn’t seem to be enough water flowing. They said then that it was because it was very hot this summer. Anytime it’s a bit hotter or a bit colder we seem to have problems.”

South East Water said: “We’re still working hard to balance the demand for drinking water with supply following the cold snap.

“Some customers are experiencing intermittent water supplies and we’re so sorry for any disruption this may be causing.”

Bottled water stations were opened at a rugby club in Haywards Heath, a golf club in Crowborough and a leisure centre in Tonbridge.

Snow and ice have been rapidly melting as temperatures increased after days of wintry conditions in the UK.

The UK faced days of cold weather (PA)

Aviva, an insurance company, has urged people to watch out for water leaks as the weather becomes warmer and frozen pipes start to thaw.

A Southern Water spokesperson said on Tuesday: “We are sorry for the distress and inconvenience caused to our customers by the disruption to water supplies in Thanet.”