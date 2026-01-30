Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

Met Office issues fresh rain warnings in parts of UK hit by Storm Chandra flooding

The Met Office has issued fresh weather warnings for rain in southwest England after the region was hit by flooding during Storm Chandra earlier this week.

Further rainfall is expected on Monday and Tuesday across Cornwall and Devon, less than a week after schools were forced to close and transport disrupted due to the adverse weather.

The yellow weather warning is in place from midday on 2 February until 9am the following day, with the forecaster warning that there is a small chance homes and businesses could be flooded, while deep floodwater could cause danger to life.

More follows...

