This island could be yours for £350k – but you’ll need to be a good swimmer to reach it
Island of Ynys Gifftan can only be reached by foot at low tide, or with a boat
A 17-acre private island off the Welsh coast complete with a two bedroom farmhouse and outbuildings has hit the market for just £350,000.
This is about half the price of the average London home, which according to Rightmove was £656,694 over the last year.
The only downside – the house is falling apart with no mains electricity or running water.
The tidal island – cut off at high water and requiring a boat to reach, but accessible by foot when the tide is out – is in the Dwyryd Estuary, near Harlech and Porthmadog in the heart of Eryri (Snowdonia) National Park.
The estate agents, Carter Jones, describe the island of Ynys Gifftan as offering buyers access to "an expansive and unspoilt landscape with uninterrupted panoramic views across the coastline and surrounding mountains".
Hugh O’Donnell from Carter Jonas’ Bangor office, said: “Ynys Gifftan presents a truly unique opportunity for a buyer who appreciates its exceptional location and potential.
"We expect interest from those seeking an ambitious lifestyle project in one of Wales’ most beautiful coastal settings, or someone searching for their own secluded haven.”
The island is classed as one of just 43 unbridged tidal islands in Britain that can be reached on foot at low tide, adding to its sense of rarity.
A stone farmhouse sits on the eastern shore, looking across the estuary towards the village of Talsarnau.
Photographs reveal the building to be in a state of considerable dereliction, and therefore it requires full renovation, but nonetheless offers the chance to restore a traditional building in an extraordinary setting.
A neighbouring stone outbuilding provides extra storage and could potentially serve an additional purpose, subject to permissions, the estate agents said.
The land covers 17.74 acres and is a mix of rocky grassland and permanent pasture, rising up to 38 metres (125 feet) high, with some mature trees, before giving way to the estuary and its expanses of sand.
Much of the island has previously been grazed, but has now begun to return to a more natural state. Traces of old field boundaries remain, but would need repair and reinstatement in order to be fully functional again for livestock if desired.
In recent decades overgrazing by sheep has been recognised as a significant issue in Eryri, as well as other national parks across Britain.
It leads to ecological degradation, such as the loss of heather, bilberry, and native woodland regeneration, enormously reducing broader biodiversity.
The island is also close to the Italianate village of Portmeirion, built by Sir Clough Williams-Ellis between 1925 and 1975 and used as a key location in 1960s TV series The Prisoner.
