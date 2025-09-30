Welsh Labour have lost their way – Plaid Cymru

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

The leader of Plaid Cymru has accused the Welsh First Minister of misreading the mood of the nation in her Labour conference speech.

Rhun ap Iorwerth said Baroness Eluned Morgan was wrong to describe his party and Reform UK as “different poison, same bottle” during the address on Sunday.

Lady Morgan said Plaid and Reform represented “divisive nationalism in different forms” and warned Wales would “fall into chaos” if the parties were successful at the Senedd election in May.

Plaid and Reform are currently forecast to be the two biggest parties in Wales next year, according to a YouGov poll published by ITV Cymru Wales.

Speaking at First Minister’s Questions, Mr ap Iorwerth accused Lady Morgan of using “Trump-style language” in her speech.

He said: “I honestly think this is a leader and a party who have lost their way.

“Of course, nobody thinks for a second that Plaid Cymru and Reform offer the same proposition, yet in her speech the First Minister used language, quite frankly, unbecoming of her office to describe her political opponents – ‘different poison, same bottle’.

“Now, in politics words do matter, so I would ask the First Minister to reflect on her choice of tone and terminology.

“Does she really think that Plaid Cymru and Reform are so similar? Where we promote unity, they sow division.”

He added: “And then there’s the Trump-style language.

“So did the First Minister write those words herself, or will she blame an aide like Keir Starmer did with his ‘island of strangers’ speech?”

The First Minister said: “Let me just be clear that I think that Reform wants to divide our communities and Plaid wants to divide our nations.

“Reform wants to blame foreigners and Plaid wants to blame Westminster.”

Mr ap Iorwerth said: “History will not judge this First Minister’s use of words kindly.

“She has fundamentally misread the mood of the nation and failed to give a thought-out analysis of the current state of Welsh politics and the challenges the next Government faces.

“In her desperation, frankly, for a headline, she has ceded all credibility.”