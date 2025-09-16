Black women ‘not taken seriously’ on maternity care, MPs say

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Black women in England are being ignored when it comes to maternity care, with their concerns “not taken seriously”, MPs have said.

The issue is “reinforced by bias and stereotyping underpinned, in some cases, by racist assumptions”, according to a new report by the Health and Social Care Committee.

MPs said its inquiry into black maternal health heard “repeatedly” that racism is “one of the core drivers of poor maternal outcomes for black women”.

The investigation found black women “continue to face disproportionately poor outcomes in maternity care, shaped by systemic failings in leadership, training, data collection, and accountability”.

The report describes the “failure to confront deep-rooted inequities in maternity care” as “unjust”, and warns it “carries deep human and systemic costs, including increased financial strain on health services, diminished workforce resilience, and erosion of public trust”.

The committee has urged the Department of Health and Social Care to work with the NHS, the Royal College of Midwives and the Nursing and Midwifery Council to introduce mandatory cultural competency training for all midwives, which it said should be informed directly by the experience of black women.

Paulette Hamilton, acting chairwoman of the Health and Social Care Committee, said: “Safe maternal care for black women depends on a workforce that listens to, understands and respects their needs.

“For that to happen, maternal services must be properly prepared, equipped and resourced.

“Leadership must be effective but it must also be accountable. This report proves that this is not, currently, the case.”

Data shows black women are 2.3 times more likely to die during or in the first year after pregnancy than white women.

The report stresses that the “crisis in care” for black women is “happening in the context of a maternity system that is failing women more broadly”.

A national investigation into maternity care in England was announced by Health Secretary Wes Streeting in June.

It comprises two parts, with the first looking at trusts of greatest concern at the moment, while the second will include a “system-wide” look at lessons from past maternity inquiries to create one “clear set of actions”.

Earlier this week, some 14 NHS hospitals trusts that will be probed as part of the process were named.

Ms Hamilton added: “In-built structural racism in maternity services repeatedly fails black women.

“Acknowledging this and addressing racial disparities in maternal outcomes must be one of the investigation’s core aims.

“This has to be the turning point for England’s maternity services and particularly for black women if we are to achieve equity.”

A National Maternity and Neonatal Taskforce, chaired by Mr Streeting, has also been set up, made up of experts and bereaved families.

The investigation is expected to conclude in December.

Reacting to the Health and Social Care Committee report, Professor Habib Naqvi, chief executive of the NHS Race and Health Observatory, said: “We welcome the recommendations of this important report, which mirror many of the issues the observatory has consistently highlighted over several years.

“We advocate the critical need for healthcare professionals to have cultural understanding in midwifery and across the wider healthcare system, and to feel confident in caring for and treating women from diverse ethnic and cultural backgrounds.

“We know that diversifying healthcare education and training are crucial for understanding and improving outcomes for all. We identified this in our work to support healthcare staff, and mothers, in recognising jaundice in babies with black and brown skin.

“Evidence has repeatedly shown that a diverse healthcare workforce, equipped with culturally competent training, can better understand and address the needs of our patient populations. This will be important in increasing patient satisfaction, tackling health inequalities and improving health outcomes for all.”