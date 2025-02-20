Streeting seeks ‘reassurances’ over access to records of doctors who transition

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Health Secretary Wes Streeting has asked for “reassurances” from the General Medical Council (GMC) after it was reported that doctors who changed gender could have their disciplinary records erased.

The Daily Telegraph reported that the GMC had confirmed doctors who change their gender identity were issued with a new registration and GMC number, with no links to their previous registration on the watchdog’s public register.

This means that there would be nothing to link their new registration to any previous suspensions they served before transitioning.

Mr Streeting said the situation was “extremely concerning and should not have been allowed to happen”.

He said: “It is completely within the power of the GMC to find a workaround for this that means transparency for patients, as well as protections in the Equality Act, are preserved. I expect them to make reassurances that they will address this.”

Some 62 doctors are reported to have received new registrations under new GMC numbers. It is not known if any of them have faced any disciplinary action before their new registrations.

The GMC register records disciplinary action against doctors, including suspensions, and is available to the public.

Suspensions lasting more than three months are usually held on the register for 15 years, while shorter suspensions are recorded for 10.

The regulator told the Telegraph: “If a doctor had received a historical sanction prior to transitioning, this information would not be available on their new public-facing record on the medical register.”