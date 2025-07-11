Doctors told to refer people to job coaches or the gym, not write sick notes

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Doctors in England will be encouraged to refer patients to the gym or job coaches rather than signing them off as “not fit for work”, as part of a new government pilot scheme.

Health Secretary Wes Streeting told The Times the UK’s economy could no longer afford to “keep writing people off”.

Under the new pilot programme being trialled across 15 locations, GPs will be given money to employ dedicated teams to help people find a job.

“This pilot marks the end of a broken system that’s been failing patients and holding back our economy for far too long. Right now, we’re issuing 11 million fit notes a year, with 93 per cent simply dismissing people as ‘not fit for work’ — that’s not healthcare, that’s a bureaucratic dead end,” Mr Streeting said.

“We’re changing this conversation. Instead of GPs spending precious time rubber-stamping people out of the workforce, we’re supporting providers to bring in specialists — occupational therapists, work coaches, social prescribers — who can actually help people navigate back into employment while managing their health conditions.”

According to The Times, a person with depression may get help from a job coach to find a job with flexible hours or someone with an injury could be referred to a physio instead of being excused from work.

The pilot programme comes after a proposed benefit cut for future out-of-work claimants cleared the Commons after Labour ministers saw off a backbench rebellion.

The Universal Credit Bill passed at the third reading, receiving MPs’ backing by 336 votes to 242, a majority of 94.

As part of the Bill, the basic universal credit standard allowance will rise at least in line with inflation until 2029/30.

Work and pensions ministers faced calls to walk away from their universal credit proposals at the 11th hour, after they shelved plans to reform the separate personal independence payment benefit and vowed to only bring in changes following a review.

The Bill will undergo further scrutiny in the Lords at a later date.

Research released in January showed 67,794 people began receiving employment advice through the NHS talking therapies programme last year, a rise of 62% from the previous 12 months.

The programme, designed to help people back into the workforce, links people who qualify with employment advisers who can assist in CV writing, interview preparation and goal setting, as well as reasonable adjustments in the workplace for those living with a disability.