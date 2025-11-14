Streeting says he and Starmer ‘extremely frustrated’ by leadership row

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Wes Streeting said he and Prime Minister Sir Keir Starmer were both “extremely frustrated” about the leadership row which has hit the top of the Government.

Sir Keir has faced calls to sack his top adviser, Morgan McSweeney, over anonymous briefings claiming Mr Streeting was plotting a bid for the Labour leadership.

Mr Streeting insisted he had confidence in Mr McSweeney and they had “always got on”.

The Health Secretary spoke to Sir Keir on Wednesday night after a day in which Mr Streeting suggested there was a “toxic culture” in No 10 behind the briefings.

On Thursday, Sir Keir said he had been assured the briefings targeting Mr Streeting “didn’t come from Downing Street”, but added: “I will absolutely deal with anybody responsible for briefing against ministers, Cabinet ministers or any other ministers.”

Asked about the discussion with Sir Keir, Mr Streeting said the Prime Minister’s tone was “as nice as usual”.

He added: “I think the Prime Minister and I are both in the same boat here of being extremely frustrated because this is a total distraction.”

Asked if he had confidence in Mr McSweeney, the Health Secretary said: “Of course I do.”

Mr Streeting denied speculation he could do a “chicken run” to find a safer seat at the next election, insisting he would defend the Ilford North seat where his majority was slashed to just 528 last year with support piling in for a pro-Palestine independent.

He said: “I’m not going anywhere. I’m not going to give in to the people who tried to take me out.”

The Health Secretary was also asked about a 2018 clip in which he suggested he would be the prime minister in 2028.

Mr Streeting said: “As has often been said, it will be my sense of humour that will ultimately do for me one day. But if you don’t back yourself, who will?”