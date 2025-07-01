Man held on suspicion of murder after prison inmate found dead in cell
A 26-year-old man was arrested in connection with the incident after West Mercia Police officers attended HMP Stoke Heath.
A man has been arrested on suspicion of murder after a prison inmate was found dead inside his cell.
West Mercia Police said it received a report from HMP Stoke Heath, near Market Drayton, Shropshire, that the man, in his 40s, was found dead in the cell at around 7.40am on Tuesday.
A 26-year-old man was arrested in connection with the incident after officers attended the prison. He remains in custody.
Superintendent Carl Moore said: “Our thoughts are with the family of the man who has lost his life.
“An investigation has begun to establish the full circumstances of his death.”