Two including teenage boy arrested on suspicion of murder after man dies

Two people, including a 17-year-old boy, have been arrested on suspicion of murder after a man died following a reported argument.

Officers were called to a report of an altercation at Belle Vue Terrace in Malvern, Worcestershire, at around 12.45am on Saturday, West Mercia Police said.

A 52-year-old man was found at the scene unconscious on the floor and taken to Worcestershire Royal Hospital, but was pronounced dead.

A 25-year-old man has been arrested on suspicion of murder while the teenage boy was arrested on suspicion of the same offence and assault, the force said.

Both suspects remain in custody.

Detective chief inspector Lee Holehouse said: “Our thoughts are with the family of the man who has sadly lost his life.

“This incident will no doubt concern the local community, and we can say that this is an isolated incident, and we have arrested two people who remain in our custody.

“Officers will remain at the scene, and you will see an increased police presence over the next few days as our investigation continues.”

Mr Holehouse appealed to anyone with any information on the incident, including phone footage, dashcam, doorbell or CCTV from around the time.