Police chief blames AI for banning Maccabi Tel Aviv fans in apology to MPs

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

The West Midlands Police chief has apologised to MPs for giving them an error in evidence about the decision to ban Maccabi Tel Aviv fans, blaming the use of AI.

The force has faced questions over its handling of the decision to ban supporters of the Israeli football team from attending a Europa League match against Aston Villa on November 6.

Chief constable Craig Guildford has now written to the Home Affairs Committee to apologise for the mistake, after he appeared twice to give evidence over the controversy.

The force referenced a match between the Israeli club and West Ham United that never happened in a report to the Birmingham City Council Safety Advisory Group over whether to prevent supporters from attending the game.

Mr Guildford told the Commons Home Affairs Committee in a letter that until Friday afternoon he believed the mistake was caused by using Google, when in fact it was the result of Microsoft Co Pilot.

open image in gallery Chief constable Craig Guildford told the Commons Home Affairs Committee in a letter that until Friday afternoon he believed the mistake was caused by using Google, when in fact it was the result of Microsoft Co Pilot ( House of Commons/UK Parliament )

He offered his “profound apology” for the error, but added: “My belief that this was the case was honestly held and there was no intention to mislead the committee.”

In a letter to Dame Karen Bradley, the chair of the Home Affairs Select committee, Mr Guildford said: “In preparation for the force response to the HMICFRS inquiry into this matter, on Friday afternoon I became aware that the erroneous result concerning the West Ham v Maccabi Tel Aviv match arose as result of a use of Microsoft Co Pilot.”

He added: “I had understood and been advised that the match had been identified by way of a Google search in preparation for attending HAC.”

open image in gallery The force has faced questions over its handling of the decision to ban supporters of the Israeli football team from attending a Europa League match against Aston Villa on November 6 ( PA Wire )

Home Secretary Shabana Mahmood will make a statement to MPs after she received a report on the decision to bar Maccabi Tel Aviv football fans from attending a Europa League match against Aston Villa in November.

A Home Office spokesperson said: “The Home Secretary has this morning received the Chief Inspectorate’s findings into the recommendation by West Midlands Police to ban Maccabi Tel Aviv fans from attending a match against Aston Villa.

“She will carefully consider the letter and will make a statement in the House of Commons in response later today.”

The fixture had been classified as high risk by West Midlands Police based on “current intelligence and previous incidents”, with the force pointing to violent clashes and hate crime offences that occurred during the 2024 Europa League match between Ajax and Maccabi Tel Aviv in Amsterdam.

open image in gallery Chief constable Craig Guildford has now written to the Home Affairs Committee to apologise for the mistake, after he appeared twice to give evidence over the controversy ( Ben Whitley/PA Wire )

But the Netherlands Police disputed information in a West Midlands Police report, which detailed justifications for the ban.

At the time, Sir Keir condemned the ban as “the wrong decision” and home secretary Shabana Mahmood has since ordered the policing watchdog to examine how forces in England and Wales provide risk assessments to safety advisory groups, which inform on measures around high-profile events.