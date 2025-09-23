West Midlands Police renew appeal for information two weeks after Oldbury rape

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Detectives investigating the “racially-motivated” rape of a Sikh woman have urged members of the public who have not yet spoken to officers to come forward with information.

West Midlands Police officers were stationed in and around Tame Road in Oldbury on Tuesday, a fortnight after the attack, to allow further witnesses to pass any information they have to the force.

The woman, aged in her 20s, reported being attacked close to an area of grassland off Tame Road, near to a bridge over the M5, shortly before 8.30am on Tuesday September 9.

A statement issued by police said: “We again appeal to anyone in the area who may have seen two white men. One had a shaved head, was of heavy build and was reported to be wearing a dark-coloured sweatshirt and had gloves on.

“The second man was reportedly wearing a grey top with a silver zip.

“If you were in the area before and after 8.30am, then we need to hear from you.”

Two separate rewards have been offered for information, including an amount of £10,000 announced last week by the Sikh Federation UK.

Crimestoppers, a charity which is independent of the police, is supporting the investigation by offering a reward of up to £20,000 for information they exclusively receive that leads to the arrest and conviction of those responsible.

Chief Superintendent Kim Madill, from Sandwell police, said: “In the last two weeks, our officers have been working flat out as part of this investigation.

“Investigative officers have been reviewing CCTV footage from around the area, examining forensic evidence and speaking to anyone who may have vital information about what happened.

“Our neighbourhood officers have been patrolling the area since the incident and these enhanced patrols will remain in place for the coming weeks.

“We have specialist officers who have been supporting the victim and her family through what has been a traumatic time for them.

“We have been holding meetings with community leaders and other partners to listen to and discuss concerns.”

Anyone who has any information about the incident is urged to contact Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111 or online at crimestoppers-uk.org