West Midlands Police admits ‘mistakes made’ over Maccabi Tel Aviv fan ban

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

West Midlands Police have admitted “mistakes were made” over the decision to ban Maccabi Tel Aviv fans from a match against Aston Villa but have failed to address the future of their chief constable facing calls to resign.

Home Secretary Shabana Mahmood told MPs on Wednesday she had lost confidence in Chief Constable Craig Guildford after a “damning” review from the policing watchdog over the decision to bar the Israeli football team from attending Villa Park in November.

Ms Mahmood had said the report by Chief Inspector of Constabulary Sir Andy Cooke showed “confirmation bias” and a “failure of leadership” in West Midlands Police.

Ms Mahmood added: “The ultimate responsibility for the force’s failure to discharge its duties on a matter of such national importance rests with the chief constable, and it is for that reason that I must declare today that the chief constable of West Midlands Police no longer has my confidence.”

Mr Guildford has faced mounting pressure and calls to resign amid increasing scrutiny over the ban.

Currently the power to sack Mr Guildford lies with West Midlands Police and Crime Commissioner Simon Foster, not the Home Secretary since policing reforms introduced in 2011.

Birmingham City Council leader John Cotton and the Campaign Against Antisemitism have urged for Mr Guildford to stand down or be sacked after the Home Secretary’s statement.

The Board of Deputies of British Jews also called on Mr Foster to dismiss Mr Guildford “without delay”.

Responding to concerns, West Midlands Police said it will take “immediate action” to rectify problems raised by a police watchdog investigation but it made no mention as to the future of its chief constable despite the Home Secretary’s statement hours earlier.

The force said of the watchdog’s findings: “We have received a copy of the preliminary review today and acknowledge that this recognises the unintentional nature of our errors.

“We are extremely sorry for the impact these have had on individuals and their communities.

“We are taking immediate action to address the matters raised in these preliminary findings.

“We know that mistakes were made but reiterate the findings that none of this was done with an intent of deliberate distortion or discrimination.”

It added that it will work tirelessly to “rebuild confidence” in West Midlands Police.

It comes after Mr Foster declined to sack Mr Guildford following Ms Mahmood’s statement.

He said he listened to the Home Secretary’s statement and awaits a parliamentary report over the matter before considering the position of Mr Guildford.

Mr Foster said: “It is my statutory duty to hold the chief constable to account for the totality of policing in the West Midlands.

“In order to give all these issues full and proper consideration, I will be taking this matter to a meeting of my accountability and governance board, held in public, on Tuesday January 27 and asking questions of the chief constable.

“In consideration of these matters, it is vital that all involved act in accordance with due process and the law at all times.”