West Midlands Police chief to retire after Maccabi Tel Aviv fan ban criticism

The Chief Constable of West Midlands Police has retired after facing a “political and media frenzy” over the decision to ban Maccabi Tel Aviv football fans from attending a match against Aston Villa.

Craig Guildford, 52, stepped down with immediate effect, instead of being sacked, as the head of the force following mounting pressure for him to quit over the controversy.

In a statement over the move, he said: “I have come to the conclusion that the political and media frenzy around myself and my position has become detrimental to all the great work undertaken by my officers and staff in serving communities across the West Midlands.”

Home Secretary Shabana Mahmood said she had lost confidence in the senior police boss after a “damning” watchdog review showed “confirmation bias” and a “failure of leadership” in West Midlands Police on Wednesday.

Mr Guildford’s decision to retire was announced on Friday by West Midlands police and crime commissioner Simon Foster, who had the power to sack him.

Mr Foster, speaking outside police headquarters in Birmingham, welcomed the decision and said Mr Guildford “acted with honour”.

He said: “I am pleased this outcome has been reached having regard to due process and the law.

“That has prevented what might otherwise have been a complex procedure that would have caused significant distraction, impact and cost to West Midlands Police and the wider West Midlands.

“West Midlands Police have been subjected to understandable intense and significant oversight and scrutiny as a consequence of events that led to the recommendation it made to the safety advisory group (SAG).”

Maccabi Tel Aviv fans were barred from travelling to the game at Villa Park in November by the local SAG, which cited safety concerns based on advice from the police force.

A review by chief inspector of constabulary Sir Andy Cooke, ordered by the Home Secretary, found eight “inaccuracies” in a report from the force to Birmingham’s Sag, including a reference to a non-existent game between Tel Aviv and West Ham, found to be an “AI hallucination” produced by Microsoft Copilot.

The Home Secretary described the report as “devastating” and said it sets out failures that let down “our entire Jewish community”.

Reacting to Mr Guildford’s retirement on Friday, Ms Mahmood said he has “done the right thing”.

She said: “The findings of the chief inspector were damning. They set out a catalogue of failings that have harmed trust in West Midlands Police.

“By stepping down, Craig Guildford has done the right thing today.

“I would like to acknowledge his years of service. And I pay tribute to the work of the officers in West Midlands Police, who keep their community safe every day.

“Today marks a crucial first step to rebuilding trust and confidence in the force amongst all the communities they serve.”

Mr Guildford first became a police constable in 1994 and has served as the head of West Midlands Police since 2022.

The Guardian reported he will be entitled to his full pension.

It is understood it is a decision for police and crime commissioners to consider the forfeiture of a police officer’s pension, or it is forfeited when they have been convicted of a criminal offence.

Mr Foster told reporters that Deputy Chief Constable Scott Green has been appointed Acting Chief Constable as the force seeks to “rebuild trust and confidence” across the West Midlands.

Mr Foster refused to answer media questions after his three-minute pre-prepared statement, including questions asking whether he should have sacked Mr Guildford and whether the chief officer retiring had provided accountability to the public.

The Campaign Against Antisemitism has called for Mr Foster to resign over failing to sack his chief constable, along with other senior officers implicated in the “same scandal”.

“His retirement, after the pitiful failure of West Midlands Police and Crime Commissioner Simon Foster to sack him, should result in the resignation of Mr Foster as well,” chief executive Gideon Falter said.

Shadow home secretary Chris Philp also said Labour police chief Mr Foster was “too weak to act” and called Mr Guildford’s move to retire “simply not good enough”.

Mr Philp said: “He should now face gross misconduct proceedings through an IOPC (Independent Office for Police Conduct) investigation – which can continue even after retirement or resignation.”

The Liberal Democrats have also pressed for an IOPC probe.

Sir Andy’s review said there is “no evidence” antisemitism played a part in the force’s decision to ban the Israeli team’s fans, but added there was an “imbalance” in the information the force used to inform its decision.

Other inaccuracies set out in the preliminary report by the policing watchdog included overstating the number of Dutch police officers deployed during the match, claims fans were linked to the Israeli Defence Forces, claims Muslim communities had been intentionally targeted by Tel Aviv fans and reports of multiple Dutch police officers being injured in the disorder.

Ahead of the review’s publication, Mr Guildford also apologised for giving incorrect evidence to the Home Affairs Committee, where he appeared twice over the controversy and said it was “never his intention” to mislead MPs.