West Midlands police chief to retire after Maccabi fan ban criticism
Chief constable Craig Guildford will step down as the head of the force following mounting pressure for him to quit.
The chief constable of West Midlands Police is to retire after his force faced criticism over the decision to ban Maccabi Tel Aviv football fans from attending a football match against Aston Villa, it has been announced.
Craig Guildford will step down with immediate effect as the head of the force following mounting pressure for him to quit over the controversy.
Home Secretary Shabana Mahmood said she had lost confidence in the senior police boss after a “damning” watchdog review showed “confirmation bias” and a “failure of leadership” in West Midlands Police.
Mr Guildford’s decision to retire was announced by West Midlands Police and Crime Commissioner Simon Foster outside police headquarters in Birmingham on Friday.
Bookmark popover
Removed from bookmarks