Teenager ‘lucky’ to be alive after friends bury him in sand on UK beach

A teenager who was buried up to 7ft deep in sand is “extremely lucky” to be alive, the coastguard has said.

The boy had to be rescued by lifeguards and coastguard teams after being buried up to his neck by friends on a popular Sussex beach on Thursday.

Lifeguards and beach staff rushed to the scene, joined by the Selsey Coastguard Rescue Team, after being alerted to the incident at West Wittering Beach near Chichester.

The boy had made a “huge hole” measuring around 6 to 7ft deep before his friends buried him in it, the coastguard said.

The teenager was eventually freed from the sand, given oxygen and assessed in the beach’s first aid room.

An ambulance was also called to carry out further checks, Selsey Coastguard said.

open image in gallery Selsey Coastguard Rescue Team rushed to the scene at West Wittering Beach ( Getty Images/iStockphoto )

In a statement, Selsey Coastguard Rescue Team said the teenager had been “extremely lucky” to escape without being crushed or suffocated.

“Sandcastles, buckets and spades are among the joys of a trip to the seaside – but some excavations can pose a real risk to visitors, particularly small children,” a spokesperson warned.

“Sand is unstable and can suddenly collapse on top of you if you’re digging a hole, tunnel or piling it up beside you. It can cause crushing or suffocation.”

The coastguard urged beachgoers to avoid digging holes or tunnels deeper than waist height. It added that people should always refill holes before leaving the beach to prevent injuries to others.

“Sand rescues must be carried out gently to avoid adding pressure around a trapped casualty and to ensure they can breathe,” the spokesperson added.

A rescue team must first use their hands to carefully sweep sand away from the person trapped, the coastguard explained. Backup teams then move the excavated sand further back using buckets, spades or even frisbees to prevent it from falling back in.

“Buckets and spades, digging holes and playing in the sand are all part of the fun at the beach – and long may it continue,” the coastguard added. “But there are hidden risks of serious injury from falls when deep gaps are left unfilled.”

Anyone who spots someone in trouble on the coast is urged to dial 999 and ask for the Coastguard.