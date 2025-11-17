Parents ‘get £20k payout’ after unlawful arrest over school WhatsApp row

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

A couple who were arrested after they complained about their daughter’s primary school on WhatsApp say they have agreed a £20k payout from the police after it admitted their arrest was unlawful.

Rosalind Levine and her partner Maxie Allen were detained by six Hertfordshire police officers in front of their young daughter on 29 January before being held at a police station for 11 hours over complaints about the school.

They were arrested on suspicion of harassment, malicious communications, and causing a nuisance on school property. The couple said the arrest came after their nine-year-old daughter Sascha’s school, Cowley Hill Primary School, in Borehamwood, Hertfordshire, raised objections over them sending multiple emails and raising criticisms on a parents’ WhatsApp group.

The offending messages were never disclosed to the couple, who said that when they looked back on the parents’ group chat, the “spiciest thing” they could find was when Ms Levine called a senior figure in the school a “control freak”.

Hertfordshire Police originally defended the arrest but they have now admitted it was unlawful and agreed a £20,000 payout in damages, plus costs, according to the couple.

Speaking on the BBC Radio 4 Today Programme, Mr Allen said: “For us, the main thing really was the liability that the arrest was unlawful.

open image in gallery The couple reportedly called a senior figure in the school a 'control freak' ( Getty Images )

“That's what mattered most to us, because that for us is the recognition that this is something which shouldn't have happened, and the events really put a lot of people through the ringer. I mean, apart from us, there was our three year old daughter who was there when the police came to our house, our other daughter who missed her parents for the day, our neighbours who were left in tears, and our family members.

“So this is vindication for quite a lot of people, not just us”, he said.

Ms Levine described the moment she opened the door to a “swarm of officers” because she thought they might be calling to tell her that their daughter Sascha was dead.

“She has epilepsy, and people can die from epilepsy, and I just felt certain that's what they were about to tell me. They wouldn't tell me immediately why they were there. They asked me to go in the house, which I went in, then they asked me to go in the living room.

“It was probably no more than about 30 seconds. But those 30 seconds were, I would say, the worst of it all, because in that moment I knew that Sascha was dead. Thank God I was wrong, and I was relieved when I was just being arrested.”

The couple had been in dispute with the school for a number of months, according to The Times, after they had been banned from entering the premises, including being blocked from attending the parents’ evening for their daughter Sascha, who suffers from epilepsy and is neurodivergent and registered disabled.

The force’s lawyers admitted this month that the criteria for arrest, under the Police and Criminal Evidence Act, were not made out, which rendered the arrest unlawful. Hertfordshire Constabulary agreed a payout of £10,000 each to Mr Allen and Ms Levine, noting the sum was significantly above that required by the case law, according to the newspaper.

A spokesperson for Hertfordshire Constabulary said: “Whilst there are no issues of misconduct involving any officer in relation to this matter, Hertfordshire Constabulary has accepted liability solely on the basis that the legal test around necessity of arrest was not met in this instance.

“Therefore Mr Haddow-Allen and Ms Levine were wrongfully arrested and detained in January 2025. It would be inappropriate to make further comment at this stage.”