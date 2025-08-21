Man charged with murder after ice cream seller stabbed to death

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

A man has been charged with murder after an ice cream seller was stabbed to death in north-west London.

Shazad Khan, 41, was pronounced dead at the scene after officers responded to reports of an altercation in Monks Park in Wembley at 6.10pm on Tuesday.

Zaher Zaarour, 26, of Brent in north-west London, has been charged with murder and possession of a bladed article, the Metropolitan Police announced on Thursday.

He is due to appear at Willesden Magistrates’ Court on Friday.

A 31-year-old woman was arrested at the scene on suspicion of conspiracy to murder – but has been bailed pending further inquiries, the force said.

Detective Chief Inspector Paul Waller said: “I would like to thank the community for their help and support during this investigation.

“Residents can expect to see an increase of officers in the local area over the next coming days as the investigation continues.”

Local residents told the PA news agency that Mr Khan was well known in the area for selling ice creams in a van.

Asim Mahmood Butt, 39, who lives in nearby Tokyngton Avenue, said he was childhood friends with the victim.

Speaking at the scene on Wednesday, he said: “I got a call from one of my cousins.

“This guy, we know him – he’s a famous ice cream guy. He got stabbed yesterday.

“I came here and his body was still here, and police had cordoned off the area.

“I know his brothers as well – they’re all local. We all used to play cricket and football here in Monks Park.

“He started (selling) ice cream about a year ago.”

Mr Butt said Mr Khan was married and had a young daughter.

The ice cream van, which had been parked on the road at the time of the incident, was well known locally for having a large teddy bear, the witness added.